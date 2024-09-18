Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Google Pixel phones will reportedly be getting updated to Android 15 next month, specifically on the 15th. The update will roll out the day after Columbus Day in the U.S. and will likely be the last OS update that the Pixel 6 phones see.
Android 15 is already available for use by other phone manufacturers but the Pixel lineup will likely continue the trend of “stock Android”. This is the first OS update for Google Pixel 9 which launched running Android 14. With seven years of promised support, the Pixel 9 will continue receiving upgrades until Android 21.
Android 15 is also likely to be the last update for the Pixel 6 phones, though they will continue to receive security updates for another two years. If you have a Pixel 5 or lower you really need to upgrade. Google agrees because Pixel 5 and older Pixel phones are not getting updated to Android 15. Funnily enough, if Pixel 5 had gotten seven years of support too it would be getting updates for another three years.
Though Android 15 is big news, Google has been marketing its newest phones for something else. You guessed it: AI.
As with other major phones recently, Pixel 9 promises helpful AI features. | Video credit — Google
Returning to the topic at hand, however, there are going to be a ton of new features on Android 15. Another really welcome change that Google is implementing is allowing the use of larger page file sizes for developers. In simpler terms, Android is about to receive a significant speed boost.
The rollout of Android 15 will hopefully go smoother than whatever Apple has been doing this year. First iOS 18 launched without Apple Intelligence, then visionOS 2 launched with missing features and then Apple had to halt updates because iPadOS 18 is bricking M4 iPad models. Not a good look…not a good look at all.
After Android 15 comes out we can expect next year’s Galaxy S25 phones to be even better. And if Apple sorts its mess out we’ll have some of the best phones on the market for both major operating systems.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold also just scored highly on a repairability test, so Google’s definitely doing something right.
