Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Google
Holding a Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel phones will reportedly be getting updated to Android 15 next month, specifically on the 15th. The update will roll out the day after Columbus Day in the U.S. and will likely be the last OS update that the Pixel 6 phones see.

Android 15 is already available for use by other phone manufacturers but the Pixel lineup will likely continue the trend of “stock Android”. This is the first OS update for Google Pixel 9 which launched running Android 14. With seven years of promised support, the Pixel 9 will continue receiving upgrades until Android 21.

Android 15 is also likely to be the last update for the Pixel 6 phones, though they will continue to receive security updates for another two years. If you have a Pixel 5 or lower you really need to upgrade. Google agrees because Pixel 5 and older Pixel phones are not getting updated to Android 15. Funnily enough, if Pixel 5 had gotten seven years of support too it would be getting updates for another three years.

Though Android 15 is big news, Google has been marketing its newest phones for something else. You guessed it: AI.

Video Thumbnail
As with other major phones recently, Pixel 9 promises helpful AI features. | Video credit — Google

Returning to the topic at hand, however, there are going to be a ton of new features on Android 15. Another really welcome change that Google is implementing is allowing the use of larger page file sizes for developers. In simpler terms, Android is about to receive a significant speed boost.

The rollout of Android 15 will hopefully go smoother than whatever Apple has been doing this year. First iOS 18 launched without Apple Intelligence, then visionOS 2 launched with missing features and then Apple had to halt updates because iPadOS 18 is bricking M4 iPad models. Not a good look…not a good look at all.

After Android 15 comes out we can expect next year’s Galaxy S25 phones to be even better. And if Apple sorts its mess out we’ll have some of the best phones on the market for both major operating systems.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold also just scored highly on a repairability test, so Google’s definitely doing something right.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)

Latest News

The strangest bug in years is causing the Messages app to crash on iOS 18
The strangest bug in years is causing the Messages app to crash on iOS 18
Is iPhone 16 not selling well? Availability for employee discounts paints gloomy picture
Is iPhone 16 not selling well? Availability for employee discounts paints gloomy picture
It's time for Apple to start losing sleep over another Chinese company as Xiaomi steals second spot
It's time for Apple to start losing sleep over another Chinese company as Xiaomi steals second spot
iOS 18 unlocks faster smart homes with direct Thread control
iOS 18 unlocks faster smart homes with direct Thread control
No iPhone 16 with AI - no problem: These new iOS 18 features made my old iPhone much better
No iPhone 16 with AI - no problem: These new iOS 18 features made my old iPhone much better
Two brands made up 80% of global second-hand phone sales in Q2
Two brands made up 80% of global second-hand phone sales in Q2
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless