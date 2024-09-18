Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6

Up Next:

Thoughis big news, Google has been marketing its newest phones for something else. You guessed it: AI.

As with other major phones recently, Pixel 9 promises helpful AI features. | Video credit — Google

As with other major phones recently, Pixel 9 promises helpful AI features. | Video credit — Google

Can’t get enough of mobile tech?

Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles