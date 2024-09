Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6

Android 15

Google Pixel phones will reportedly be getting updated to Android 15 next month, specifically on the 15th. The update will roll out the day after Columbus Day in the U.S. and will likely be the last OS update that the Pixel 6 phones see.is already available for use by other phone manufacturers but the Pixel lineup will likely continue the trend of “stock Android”. This is the first OS update for Google Pixel 9 which launched running Android 14 . With seven years of promised support, thewill continue receiving upgrades until Android 21.is also likely to be the last update for thephones, though they will continue to receive security updates for another two years. If you have a Pixel 5 or lower you really need to upgrade. Google agrees because Pixel 5 and older Pixel phones are not getting updated to. Funnily enough, if Pixel 5 had gotten seven years of support too it would be getting updates for another three years.