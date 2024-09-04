App archiving, partial screen sharing and other new Android 15 features worth looking at

Hidden apps

Predictive back gestures

Low light camera boost

One of the big new features is app archiving. Though it’s been present on iOS for a few years now, app archiving is finally making its way to Android on a system level. Through archiving you can free up storage space on your phone without getting rid of the app data. The system keeps an “archived APK”, ready to restore your app from the App Store or Play Store whenever you need it.This is something that’s been present on Android for ages via custom skins and third party apps. As someone who’s used budget Chinese phones, I’ve found their OS skins to have this feature as well. Android 15’s implementation is pretty much the same: a separate space hidden away under an extra layer of authentication.Private apps are paused when this space is closed and notifications are hidden as well. One good change I can spot is that hidden apps won’t show up in Settings either, something most custom skins forget to implement.Predictive back gestures are a quality of life change that you only miss once you’ve used it, in my opinion. What it does is show users a preview of what their gesture is about to do, like going back to a previous menu or exiting the app to the home screen.This isn’t an upgrade to Night Mode for your camera. What this does is provide users with real-time enhanced previews in low light conditions, allowing them to better frame a photo they’re about to take. It also helps in scanning QR codes in darker areas. For capturing still images, Night Mode will still provide a better end result.