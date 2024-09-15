Pixel 9 Pro Fold passes repairability test with flying colors thanks to its modular design

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Close-up image of Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold's rear cameras
Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the company’s second iteration of a foldable phone, just passed a repairability test with flying colors. This is especially noteworthy because of the delicate nature, and high price tags, of foldable phones. It’s also worth applauding that Google managed to make a DIY-friendly foldable in its second attempt.

The team over at iFixit praised the Fold’s intuitive layout of its internal components. One of the members, who uses an iPhone, even mused that they wouldn’t mind switching to Android for such an elegantly put together device.

Replacing parts like the USB-C port is extremely easy because they lie separate from other components. Even the screws Google has used make it easier to disassemble the phone compared to other similar devices. The external display can also be removed without having to apply heat.

Video Thumbnail
Google is heavily marketing Gemini AI for its Pixel 9 lineup. | Video credit — Google

Where the Fold’s repairability fell somewhat short was its battery. The team criticized Google’s use of pull tabs, saying they were even flimsier than the ones Samsung uses. According to them the tabs didn’t work properly even when heat was applied, instead simply breaking when pulled.

The logic board has also been revealed to be very flimsy, with severe warnings for not dropping it. Lastly, the foldable screen also leaves something to be desired, though that’s more to do with the nature of folding screens than anything else. It’s just too easy to get liquids and dust inside the screen due to its hinge.

But, alongside the aforementioned improvements to repairability, Google is also providing detailed repair guides. These factors combined to make the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a much more repairable foldable than others on the market.

And, of course, it’s a great phone too. Our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review praised the camera, UI and display, though performance does leave a little more to be desired. So if you want an AI-powered foldable that you can fix yourself at home, you can’t go wrong with the 9 Pro Fold.
Abdullah Asim
