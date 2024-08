Android is about to receive a significant speed boost

feel

Now, this all sounds quite exciting, but we’ll have to temper our expectations for now. Yes, this is something that is guaranteed to make our phones feel faster, but it’s not going to happen overnight. It’s not going to happen for some time, in fact.Developers are going to have to transition their apps to support 16 KB page sizes. In addition, they’re going to have to learn to use the new tools and emulators coming out. Not to mention the fact that there is still hardware out there that simply doesn’t support 16 KB page sizes. So there might be apps that remain on 4 KB page sizes just so the developers don’t have to work more to ensure compatibility.But whichever apps do transition to 16 KB page sizes will trulylike an upgrade. And as 16 KB page support becomes more common, more of the best phones out today will start shipping with hardware capable of taking advantage of the larger page sizes.