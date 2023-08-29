Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Google kills off Pixel Pass; existing subscribers get their full 2 years and a $100 loyalty credit

Android Google
Google kills off Pixel Pass; existing subscribers get their full 2 years and a $100 loyalty credit
When Google revamped the Pixel line in 2021 by releasing what was an improved flagship series in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it also created a monthly payment plan that allowed you to pay off your new Pixel phone, a YouTube Premium subscription, a subscription to Google Play Pass, and a subscription to Google One. The pricing was set to give the buyer a discount and locked in the subscriber for 24 months (two years as the crow flies). The service was called Pixel Pass.

But today, Google made a change to the Pixel Pass support page that says, "Beginning August 29, 2023, Pixel Pass is no longer offered for new Pixel purchases or renewal." No matter how you slice it, what this means is that the Pixel Pass program has been canceled by Google. Pixel Pass will not be available for those buying the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro in October. But what if you already are signed up with Pixel Pass?

Existing subscribers will be able to remain subscribed to the program until their two-year term has ended. The term is considered over after two years have passed since the subscriber's Pixel Pass device shipped. At the end of the two years, the subscriber will not be able to update to a new phone using Pixel Pass. However, at the end of the two-year Pixel Pass subscription, a Pixel Passs subscribers will have paid off his Pixel device, and the Preferred Care service contract, or thedevice protection coverage, will end.

If you bought a Pixel 6 Pro using Pixel Pass, your two-year subscription should be coming to an end soon - Google kills off Pixel Pass; existing subscribers get their full 2 years and a $100 loyalty credit
If you bought a Pixel 6 Pro using Pixel Pass, your two-year subscription should be coming to an end soon

However, to keep other services that were part of Pixel Pass from lapsing, subscribers will continue to get billed monthly for Google One, YouTube Premium, and Google Play Pass at a discounted rate until these services are canceled. If you use your Pixel Pass device on Google Fi, you will lose the $5 service discount for your plan. 

As Google notes, "At the end of your 2-year term, Google One, YouTube Premium, and Google Play Pass will renew together at a discount, unless you choose to cancel them. If you cancel them, you will lose access to all of these services. If you prefer to subscribe to a subset of these services, you'll need to cancel and subscribe to individual subscriptions directly."

Even if you just signed up for Pixel Pass, you will get the full two-year term of that subscription. You can cancel if it is within 15 days since your Pixel Pass device was received. There is also some good news; All active Pixel Pass members will receive a $100 loyalty reward credit as a "token of appreciation" from Google. 

If you signed up from the Google Store, the credit can be used on any purchase made from the store. If you subscribed via Google Fi, you will receive by email a $100 coupon code that can be used toward the purchase of a new Pixel from Google Fi Wireless.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
Motorola is selling the excellent Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) mid-ranger at a new record low price
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless