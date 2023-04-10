Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Pixel Fold will use new OLED technology from Samsung not earmarked for the Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Google Display
Pixel Fold will use new OLED technology from Samsung not earmarked for the Galaxy Z Fold 5
According to The Elec, the display for the upcoming Pixel Fold is coming from Samsung Display. The report claims that the first foldable Pixel will sport Samsung's M13 display material set. If this turns out to be true, the Pixel Fold will be the first to use this technology. Surprisingly, Samsung is planning to stick with the M12 display material set for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. This is the same material used with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Apple will be using it on all four iPhone 15 models.

This year's iPhone 14 series uses both M11 and M12 with the former found on the displays of the non-Pro models and the latter used on the higher-priced iPhone 14 Pro units. The report in The Elec doesn't mention in what ways M13 is superior to M12 but it is believed to be an upgrade. As noted by Patently Apple, "The OLED material set consists of a light-emitting layer and a common layer, such as dopant (light-emitting body), host (light-emitting layer), and prime (auxiliary layer) of individual pixels of red (R), green (G), and blue (B)."

Render of the Pixel Fold - Pixel Fold will use new OLED technology from Samsung not earmarked for the Galaxy Z Fold 5
Render of the Pixel Fold

Reportedly, Samsung is working on M14 display materials that will be used for next year's iPhone 16 series. Apple has used the same OLED material set used on Samsung's Galaxy handsets starting with the iPhone 11 line back in 2019. The first two iPhone models to sport OLED panels, the iPhone X and iPhone XS series, used Apple's own LT material set.

The Pixel Fold is expected to feature a 5.8-inch external display with a 1080 x 1900 resolution. The internal "tablet-sized display" could weigh in at 7.6 inches with a resolution of  1840 × 2208 and possibly a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the portrait-oriented display found inside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Pixel Fold screen will be more landscape oriented. The device will be powered by the same Galaxy Tensor 2 chipset that currently drives the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel Fold could be introduced at the Google I/O developer conference being held on May 10th. The device would then be released during the second half of this year and one tipster has the phone priced in the range of $1,300-$1,500 which would make it hundreds of dollars cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Popular stories

No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
iPhone 15 Ultra: Apple's Steve Jobs era ends forever with ridiculous microchip for infinite battery
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
iPhone 15 Pro: Leak shows Apple enters new design era with all-screen look
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
A scam so clever that YouTube jumps in to warn all of its users
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Even bigger cover screens and predictable release dates tipped for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 now
Even bigger cover screens and predictable release dates tipped for Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 now
Escape carrier control with this no trade-in iPhone 13 deal (renewed)
Escape carrier control with this no trade-in iPhone 13 deal (renewed)
Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 tablet is on sale at $300 off in multiple variants
Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 tablet is on sale at $300 off in multiple variants
Useful new features are coming to YouTube Premium
Useful new features are coming to YouTube Premium
Amazon is now selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a HUGE $400 discount
Amazon is now selling the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at a HUGE $400 discount
Samsung upgrading the iPhone 15 display to Pro brightness with M12 OLED
Samsung upgrading the iPhone 15 display to Pro brightness with M12 OLED
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless