Amazon's generous discount on the Pixel Buds Pro is still up for grabs
Sooner or later, every person on a tight budget comes across a similar situation – exceed their budget to get the quality they deserve or settle for a dirt-cheap item. If you’re looking for a new pair of earbuds, know that you won’t have to make a compromise by picking the Pixel Buds Pro. Still available at a hefty markdown of 41%, these earbuds should provide the ideal balance between price and quality to satisfy the casual listener.
The perfect completion to any Google Pixel ecosystem, these earbuds supposedly have impressive ANC capabilities, making them a solid performer in their price range. The ANC Google has added here works with Silent Seal to seamlessly adapt to your ear shape and deliver more effective noise cancellation.
Taking the impressive ANC features aside, the earbuds should also be quite the performers on the audio stage. They’re equipped with custom 11mm speaker drivers to ensure that none of those lower frequencies get lost before they even reach your ears. To top it off, you can always use Volume EQ to tweak the sound to your liking if you’re not impressed with their sound quality out of the box.
Another cool thing about the Pixel Buds Pro is that they can pair with Android and iOS devices alike. As for their battery life, they should be able to last about seven hours between charges with ANC ON, which extends to up to 20 hours with the charging case. If you turn off active noise cancellation, you get a total playtime of up to 31 hours, which sounds more than enough to get you through a busy working day.
Costing $199.99 with no discounts, the Pixel Buds Pro certainly aren’t among the most expensive wireless earbuds you can find. But now that they’re $81 cheaper, they seem way more appealing. If you’re looking for a solid pair of quality earbuds with plenty of cool features, you should absolutely consider getting these for yourself.
Also ideal for phone calls, the Pixel Buds Pro are equipped with beamforming mics and a voice accelerometer to ensure your voice is crystal clear even in bustling environments. Google even integrated wind-blocking mesh covers on deck to keep the wind out of your conversations.
