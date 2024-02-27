Google's Pixel Buds Pro arrive at deeply discounted prices on Amazon UK for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you live in the UK, now’s definitely the time to score the Google Pixel Buds Pro at a bargain price! Amazon UK just released an exciting deal on these top-notch earbuds, selling different colors at a cool 33% discount.
These puppies haven’t been offered at discounted prices in about a couple of weeks. As far as we know, the previous deal was live for a limited time, which is also how Amazon UK advertises this one. In other words, if you’d like to complete your Google ecosystem with a new pair of wireless earbuds, don’t think twice and pull the trigger on this deal while you still can.
On the soundstage, these give you decent sound quality. With custom 11mm drivers, the earbuds are loud yet reproduce most genres of music pretty well. Moreover, they support Volume EQ, which lets you enjoy boosted bass and treble even at low volume levels.
With a long battery life of up to eight hours on a single charge and a super comfortable design, the Google earbuds are ideal for users who want to enjoy their favorite tunes throughout the day without nagging ear woes. The Pixel Buds Pro additionally have a total playtime of up to 31 hours with the charging case, which is about two hours more than what the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer.
While they might not be the best wireless earbuds on the market, the Google earbuds easily surpass Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in terms of battery life and sturdiness. Then again, unlike the Samsung earbuds, these lack the extra bells and whistles like Dolby Atmos audio or the latest Bluetooth version.
Let’s not forget these are also the first Google earbuds to feature ANC technology. While it’s definitely not the best in class, it should still do a great job reducing commute sounds, allowing your music to shine uninterrupted. Additional cool features here include touch controls, Google Assistant support, and Bluetooth Multipoint, so you can seamlessly switch between connected devices without missing a beat.
