Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google's Pixel Buds Pro arrive at deeply discounted prices on Amazon UK for a limited time

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's Pixel Buds Pro arrive at deep discounts on Amazon UK for a limited time
If you live in the UK, now’s definitely the time to score the Google Pixel Buds Pro at a bargain price! Amazon UK just released an exciting deal on these top-notch earbuds, selling different colors at a cool 33% discount.

These puppies haven’t been offered at discounted prices in about a couple of weeks. As far as we know, the previous deal was live for a limited time, which is also how Amazon UK advertises this one. In other words, if you’d like to complete your Google ecosystem with a new pair of wireless earbuds, don’t think twice and pull the trigger on this deal while you still can.

Pixel Buds Pro are 33% off on Amazon UK for a limited time

The Pixel Buds Pro are currently available on Amazon UK at an awesome price. The retailer sells the ANC earbuds at 33% off in three different colors: Charcoal, Lemongrass, and Coral. So, if you've always wanted to give them a try, pick your favorite color and get your fair share of savings while this limited-time deal is still available.
$65 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


While they might not be the best wireless earbuds on the market, the Google earbuds easily surpass Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in terms of battery life and sturdiness. Then again, unlike the Samsung earbuds, these lack the extra bells and whistles like Dolby Atmos audio or the latest Bluetooth version.

On the soundstage, these give you decent sound quality. With custom 11mm drivers, the earbuds are loud yet reproduce most genres of music pretty well. Moreover, they support Volume EQ, which lets you enjoy boosted bass and treble even at low volume levels.

Let’s not forget these are also the first Google earbuds to feature ANC technology. While it’s definitely not the best in class, it should still do a great job reducing commute sounds, allowing your music to shine uninterrupted. Additional cool features here include touch controls, Google Assistant support, and Bluetooth Multipoint, so you can seamlessly switch between connected devices without missing a beat.

With a long battery life of up to eight hours on a single charge and a super comfortable design, the Google earbuds are ideal for users who want to enjoy their favorite tunes throughout the day without nagging ear woes. The Pixel Buds Pro additionally have a total playtime of up to 31 hours with the charging case, which is about two hours more than what the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
Is Gmail shutting down? Yes and no, but here’s the full story from Google
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
If one Pixel 6 Pro owner gets her way, Google will have to recall device and issue refunds
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
AT&T credits customer $52.50 for Thursday's fiasco; you can ask for a credit too
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
M1 iPad Pro ages into affordability as retailer slashes price to clear space for new models
Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
Head-turning Walmart deal knocks the OnePlus 10 Pro down to its best price
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap
Delicious Surface Pro 9 deal at Amazon lets you step up your productivity game on the cheap

Latest News

Nubia brings crazy cheap gaming, flip, and camera phones to the global market
Nubia brings crazy cheap gaming, flip, and camera phones to the global market
The Skyphone: a hybrid between smart- and satellite phone that takes it to the next level
The Skyphone: a hybrid between smart- and satellite phone that takes it to the next level
Cheaper than cheap: Save 40% on an LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 at Samsung
Cheaper than cheap: Save 40% on an LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 at Samsung
TCL fully details six new affordable phones at MWC while teasing a seventh with an even lower price
TCL fully details six new affordable phones at MWC while teasing a seventh with an even lower price
MWC surprises: here's a smart ring you can actually buy
MWC surprises: here's a smart ring you can actually buy
iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus might indeed feature ProMotion and Always-On displays
iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Plus might indeed feature ProMotion and Always-On displays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless