Google officially announces Assistant Quick Phrases for the Pixel Buds Pro









Gone are the days of missed calls or awkward fumbling to answer while your hands are full. Now, with a simple "Answer" or "Decline" spoken clearly into your Pixel Buds Pro, you can seamlessly manage incoming calls without even touching your phone. This hands-free convenience is a game-changer for busy individuals and active lifestyles.





However, while Pixel Buds Pro let you answer and decline calls hands-free with just your voice, they can't control timers or alarms yet. You will still need to say "Hey Google" for those functions. Google says that it is s already working on expanding Quick Phrases to other Assistant capabilities currently available on Pixel 6 and later phones, so I wouldn't be surprised if at some point we could use them to control music, set alarms, or even send messages.









To enable the use of Quick Phrases for incoming calls, you will just need to head on over to your Google Assistant settings on your phone, tap on "Quick phrases", and turn on the toggle for "Incoming calls." Do keep in mind that having this setting on does increase the chance of you or someone else accidentally answering phone calls for you.





The official arrival of Quick Phrases on the Pixel Buds Pro marks a significant step forward in Google's quest to make Assistant more accessible and intuitive. No longer tethered to "Hey Google," users can now interact with their Pixel Buds Pro in a way that feels natural and effortless.

Google Assistant is making life easier with the launch of Quick Phrases on the Pixel Buds Pro. This exciting new feature empowers you to control calls and access other Assistant capabilities without the need to say "Hey, Google."