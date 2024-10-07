The first-gen Pixel Buds Pro are 31% off and a treat at Amazon ahead of Prime Day
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
We've got just one more day until October Prime Day! However, if you're looking for a pair of noise canceling headphones with a decent price tag and the Google Pixel logo, you're in for a treat! That's because the Pixel Buds Pro are now 31% off on Amazon.
While that's undoubtedly a fantastic markdown, it's definitely not the highest we've seen this year. The same Google earbuds have been available at slightly lower prices on Walmart not long ago. Nevertheless, Amazon's current promo is worth checking out, especially if you don't want to wait for other October Prime Day deals on headphones to arrive.
The sub-$200 earbuds also deliver good sound. They might not have the most balanced audio profile, but exaggerations in the lower and higher frequencies provide a consumer-friendly sound most users should be happy with. If you're looking for something more "flat," consider the AirPods Pro 2.
Are the first-gen Pixel Buds Pro the best choice you can now get at discounted prices? Probably not. But if you demand something from Google, they're definitely worth checking out, especially since the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are still retailing at almost $230.
While that's undoubtedly a fantastic markdown, it's definitely not the highest we've seen this year. The same Google earbuds have been available at slightly lower prices on Walmart not long ago. Nevertheless, Amazon's current promo is worth checking out, especially if you don't want to wait for other October Prime Day deals on headphones to arrive.
The Pixel Buds Pro already have a successor, so they're no longer the latest or most advanced Google buds. They're still among the better noise cancelling options on the market, though, promising good passive isolation and respectable ANC. With these puppies, you can enjoy an immersive audio experience while commuting, as they effectively reduce unwanted traffic noises.
The sub-$200 earbuds also deliver good sound. They might not have the most balanced audio profile, but exaggerations in the lower and higher frequencies provide a consumer-friendly sound most users should be happy with. If you're looking for something more "flat," consider the AirPods Pro 2.
Last but surely not least, the Pixel Buds Pro deliver satisfactory battery life. If you don't use ANC, you can expect these to last about 11 hours per charge or a total of 31 hours with the case. Even with noise cancellation, the in-ear headphones promise about seven hours of music per charge, which is a great result.
Are the first-gen Pixel Buds Pro the best choice you can now get at discounted prices? Probably not. But if you demand something from Google, they're definitely worth checking out, especially since the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are still retailing at almost $230.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
07 Oct, 2024The first-gen Pixel Buds Pro are 31% off and a treat at Amazon ahead of Prime Day
25 Sep, 2024The premium Pixel Buds Pro are still generously discounted at Walmart
10 Sep, 2024The top-notch Pixel Buds Pro are available at a generous discount at Walmart
26 Aug, 2024Grab your Pixel Buds Pro at Walmart and save 32% with this generous discount
06 Aug, 2024Snag the Pixel Buds Pro for 30% off with this tempting Amazon deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: