Google's high-end Pixel Buds Pro are a true hit at 30% off on Amazon
With discounts on the Pixel 8 going live on Amazon, the merchant is obviously eager to make Google tech fans extra happy. It has launched another fascinating deal, this time landing the brand’s Pixel Buds Pro under the spotlight. For what would most likely be a limited time, you can get these high-end wireless earbuds at 30% off.
As far as we know, the Google earbuds haven’t seen better prices this year. Then again, it’s not just Amazon that feels particularly generous with them, as you can also get a pair at 30% off on Best Buy. In other words, now might be a perfect time to treat yourself to the Pixel Buds Pro.
These AirPods Pro 2 rivals don’t come in just one paintjob, mind you. You actually have an impressive seven different colors to pick from, all of which are now $60 off their MSRP of about $200. But are they worth your investment? Very much so.
Sound-wise, the Google earbuds aren’t good enough to give the Sony WF-1000XM5 a run for their money. But if you love bass and don’t mind slight exaggerations in the higher frequencies, you should be more than happy with how these puppies sound out of the box. Plus, we should always keep in mind that Sony’s flagship earbuds are considerably more expensive than the Pro-level Pixel earbuds. Let’s not forget they also come with EQ customizations.
You also have a battery life of up to seven hours with ANC (11 hours without) and up to 20 additional hours of playtime from the wireless charging case. That should be plenty enough for long music sessions.
So, are these earbuds good enough for their current price? Absolutely. Once again, Amazon’s offer probably won’t remain live for too long, so we suggest you act quickly and grab a pair as soon as possible.
The Pixel Buds Pro feature top-notch ANC that’s particularly effective with low-frequency noises. That’s to say, they should be excellent for reducing traffic rumbles. Another thing to keep in mind is that you can disable ANC at your whim.
