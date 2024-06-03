Google's high-end Pixel Buds Pro are a true hit at 30% off on Amazon

Google Pixel Buds Pro: Save 30% on Amazon!

The fantastic Pixel Buds Pro are again on sale at a sweet 30% markdown on Amazon. The earbuds offer great ANC, bass-heavy audio (with EQ customizations), and up to seven hours of listening time per single charge with ANC on. They also have a wireless charging case that gives you an extra 20 hours of playtime with active noise cancellation. At that price, these puppies are a true hit, so don't miss out and get yours right away.