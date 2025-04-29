Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Amazon knocks the budget Pixel Buds A-Series to their best price of 2025, but not for long

Think Google's audio products are out of your price range? Well, think again! Amazon just launched the best Pixel Buds A-Series deal we've seen so far this year, slashing the Dark Olive and Sea colorways by a huge 40%. That knocks them just under the $60 mark, but this promo won't stick around for long.

Save 40% on the Pixel Buds A-Series

$40 off (40%)
The Pixel Buds A-Series just got a whole lot more affordable with Amazon's limited-time deal. For a limited time, you can buy these fellas at a fantastic 40% discount, which knocks them down to their best price of 2025. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

Now, these wireless earbuds were actually 51% off in Clearly White during the October Prime Day 2024 event, but only with Prime membership. This time, anyone can grab the discount, making it absolutely irresistible. So, if you're looking for affordable Google Pixel earbuds, jump on that bargain before it expires.

Since they normally cost about $100, these budget-friendly earphones obviously lack some premium features, such as active noise cancellation. That said, they're incredibly comfortable to wear for long periods, thanks to their compact form factor and lightweight design. There are even touch controls on deck that give you easy access to playback and other features.

As for sound quality, the Pixel Buds A-Series have a relatively flat audio profile out of the box, meaning you don't get much low-end. However, you can turn on the Bass Boost EQ mode to give your tunes some extra oomph. Aside from the lower frequencies, the earbuds give you mostly clear highs and mids, so they should meet casual users' needs.

Unlike the best wireless earbuds on the market, these fellas don't have ANC. Instead, they rely on what's called Adaptive Sound to keep unwanted outside noises from your music. The feature works by automatically turning up your volume when you're in a louder environment and lowering it when things around you get quiet.

Battery life-wise, these affordable Google earbuds provide up to five hours of playback per single charge or up to 24 hours with the charging case. While not perfect in that respect, they're not too bad, either.

Ultimately, the Pixel Buds A-Series may not be top-of-the-line for sure, but they're a pretty decent pair of earbuds nonetheless. They feel expensive at their regular price of ~$100, too, but now that they're down by 40%, they're a bargain you can't ignore. Don't miss out on Amazon's limited-time deal and get yours soon.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
