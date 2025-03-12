Pixel 9a just body-slammed into a live event - here's its first real-world camera showdown
A new Short on YouTube shows us once again the extensively leaked already Pixel 9a, and what its cameras are capable of - more or less.
YouTuber Alexis Garza (@tecnologiaconalexis) took Google's upcoming mid-ranger to a Lucha Libre event to show us its two cameras in action, literally. The new design with a less protruding camera island (and gone is the camera bar) is once again corroborated, and we also get to see the zooming capabilities of the phone.
The Pixel 9a is expected to launch probably on March 26, so there's not too much time left wondering about this phone before we actually see it.
There are not many Pixel 9a secrets left though. The phone has extensively leaked in high-quality renders, shown off in a hands-on video, and even spotted lurking in the background of a Galaxy S25 Edge leak.
Apart from the new design that gets rid of the camera bar for a more simple look, there are not too many huge changes expected. The Pixel 9a is said to come with Google's Tensor G4 chip and a 5,100mAh battery.
There may be a price hike in the cards this time for the 256GB version. Leaks suggest the Pixel 9a 128GB may cost $499 and the 256GB variant - $599, which is $50 more than its predecessor's 256GB version.
The Pixel 9a is set to have some tough competition for the title of the best budget phone. We have the Galaxy A56 which was released recently with a triple camera system, starting at $499. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16e starts at $599 just like the 256GB version of the Pixel 9a (reportedly) sporting the powerful A18 chip by Apple and a refined, modern design.
YouTuber Alexis Garza (@tecnologiaconalexis) took Google's upcoming mid-ranger to a Lucha Libre event to show us its two cameras in action, literally. The new design with a less protruding camera island (and gone is the camera bar) is once again corroborated, and we also get to see the zooming capabilities of the phone.
First, Garza shows the phone itself in Obsidian color (most likely), with its tiny camera bump. Although the design is nothing revolutionary, it's still Google-esque and somewhat minimalistic. The YouTuber also shows the front of the phone, the potential 6.3-inch display with possibly a 120Hz refresh rate.
Then, the Short YouTube video shows samples from the Pixel 9a camera in video mode. Of course, keep in mind that it's possible some of the quality of these samples may have been compressed for YouTube, but even in that way, the samples look quite good, actually.
Here are some examples for video recording quality:
Keep in mind they are compressed and these are screenshots, so I recommend watching the Short itself.
Reportedly, the Pixel 9a may feature a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide. The video also shows a couple of still images, although it's not clear if these were taken from the videos or if they are normal still photos.
Meanwhile, the YouTuber also shows a selfie sample which looks good and the colors seem similar to what Google usually pulls off with its Pixels (again, taking in mind that some compression may have happened for YouTube).
