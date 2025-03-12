Pixel 9a just body-slammed into a live event - here's its first real-world camera showdown

First, Garza shows the phone itself in Obsidian color (most likely), with its tiny camera bump. Although the design is nothing revolutionary, it's still Google-esque and somewhat minimalistic. The YouTuber also shows the front of the phone, the potential 6.3-inch display with possibly a 120Hz refresh rate.





Then, the Short YouTube video shows samples from the Pixel 9a camera in video mode. Of course, keep in mind that it's possible some of the quality of these samples may have been compressed for YouTube, but even in that way, the samples look quite good, actually.



Here are some examples for video recording quality:







Keep in mind they are compressed and these are screenshots, so I recommend watching the Short itself.









