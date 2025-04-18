The Pixel 9a can now join the Android 16 beta program, but are you sure that's what you want?
Up Next:
Android 16 will arrive earlier this year – we're looking at an early summer release, instead of the usual fall schedule – and now, there is one more phone that can give it a try in advance through the beta program.
Android beta programs let you try out early versions of upcoming Android software before it’s officially released. It’s like getting a sneak peek at new features, but since it's still being tested, there might be bugs or glitches. Tech-savvy users and developers often join these programs to give feedback and help improve the final version.
As we've reported earlier, the Android 16 beta party was joined by non-Google devices as well, like the:
Would I personally participate in the Android 16 beta with my Pixel 9a (if I had bought one)?
That's because sometimes, there are issues with operating systems that are not in their final, stable state. Beta versions are still in development, which means they often come with bugs, stability issues, and incomplete features.
You might face app crashes, poor battery life, or even problems with basic functions like calling or texting. Since these early builds are meant for testing, they aren't optimized for everyday reliability. Unless you're a developer or tester who can tolerate glitches, it's best to wait for the stable release to ensure your phone remains dependable for daily use.
Android beta programs let you try out early versions of upcoming Android software before it’s officially released. It’s like getting a sneak peek at new features, but since it's still being tested, there might be bugs or glitches. Tech-savvy users and developers often join these programs to give feedback and help improve the final version.
Google's recently released Pixel 9a is the latest phone that can join the Android 16 beta 4. Until now, this privilege was reserved for the rest of the Pixel 9 family members. Apart from this series, Pixel 8, Pixel 7 and even Pixel 6 users can join the beta.
As we've reported earlier, the Android 16 beta party was joined by non-Google devices as well, like the:
- OnePlus 13
- Xiaomi 15
- Xiaomi 14T Pro
Samsung Galaxy owners are out of this one, but they've just begun to get the Android 15 (One UI 7) update after more than half a year of delay. I guess they'll want to get around with Android 15 before testing the Android 16 beta.
The OnePlus 13 can test Android 16 in beta. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Would I personally participate in the Android 16 beta with my Pixel 9a (if I had bought one)?
I don't think so. That's not to say that I'm not curious what the Android developers have been up to in the last months, but I wouldn't slap an operating system in beta on my daily driver.
That's because sometimes, there are issues with operating systems that are not in their final, stable state. Beta versions are still in development, which means they often come with bugs, stability issues, and incomplete features.
You might face app crashes, poor battery life, or even problems with basic functions like calling or texting. Since these early builds are meant for testing, they aren't optimized for everyday reliability. Unless you're a developer or tester who can tolerate glitches, it's best to wait for the stable release to ensure your phone remains dependable for daily use.
Things that are NOT allowed: