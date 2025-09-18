This is when the very first foldable iPhone could materialize: a "mini pilot" is to be built in Taiwan

Cupertino bets big on the foldable iPhone and will probably mass-produce it in India for a 2026 release.

A concept image of a foldable iPhone.
Concept render of a foldable iPhone. | Image by AppleInsider

Apple could drop its very first foldable iPhone at any moment – but this moment could come in 2026, not 2025.

Right now, Apple is exploring a test production line for the long-awaited foldable iPhone in Taiwan, with the possibility of mass production in India for a release as early as next year, the latest report states.

The pilot line is coming soon



Apple is weighing plans to set up a small-scale production line in Taiwan to prepare for its first foldable iPhone. People familiar with the matter said the goal would be to test equipment and refine manufacturing methods before shifting full production to India.

As part of its planning, suppliers have looked at land in northern Taiwan for the proposed pilot line. However, the project is still under review, and even a trial facility would need roughly a thousand workers, which could be a challenge, given Taiwan's tight labor market.

The company is targeting its strongest output in years, with early forecasts pointing to about 95 million iPhones in the 2026 lineup. That would represent more than a 10% jump compared with the previous year and push total shipments to over 240 million devices.

By comparison, Apple outlined 85 million units for the iPhone 17 series this year and expects around 220 million iPhones overall in 2025. Of course, actual volumes may fluctuate depending on demand, but sources suggested at least steady growth is achievable. Apple is also betting that a foldable version will lift sales across its broader iPhone range, not just the new form factor.

Yeah, no doubt about it: Apple has been avoiding the foldable form-factor for years, while its rivals have released numerous foldables already – and they're getting better with each passing year.

Apple has a serious task ahead


Apple is under growing pressure to cut its reliance on China for product design and manufacturing. Tensions between the US and China have pushed the company to spread out its supply chain.

India has become a central part of this plan. Apple has been increasing local production, though suppliers still face issues like delays in bringing in equipment from China and limits on hiring Chinese engineers. To manage this, the company is working with more Indian suppliers and leaning on toolmakers from Taiwan.

We're all waiting for the foldable iPhone


Apple's foldable iPhone, if it launches in 2026, would mark one of the company's boldest product shifts in years. Rival brands from Samsung to Motorola and Oppo already have several generations of foldables on the market, so Apple is playing catch-up.

Refining processes in Taiwan before scaling in India suggests the company wants to minimize risks and avoid early missteps, but at this point, Apple has no more time to lose.

When will the foldable iPhone come?

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
