This is when the very first foldable iPhone could materialize: a "mini pilot" is to be built in Taiwan
Cupertino bets big on the foldable iPhone and will probably mass-produce it in India for a 2026 release.
Concept render of a foldable iPhone. | Image by AppleInsider
Apple could drop its very first foldable iPhone at any moment – but this moment could come in 2026, not 2025.
Right now, Apple is exploring a test production line for the long-awaited foldable iPhone in Taiwan, with the possibility of mass production in India for a release as early as next year, the latest report states.
Apple is weighing plans to set up a small-scale production line in Taiwan to prepare for its first foldable iPhone. People familiar with the matter said the goal would be to test equipment and refine manufacturing methods before shifting full production to India.
The company is targeting its strongest output in years, with early forecasts pointing to about 95 million iPhones in the 2026 lineup. That would represent more than a 10% jump compared with the previous year and push total shipments to over 240 million devices.
Yeah, no doubt about it: Apple has been avoiding the foldable form-factor for years, while its rivals have released numerous foldables already – and they're getting better with each passing year.
Apple is under growing pressure to cut its reliance on China for product design and manufacturing. Tensions between the US and China have pushed the company to spread out its supply chain.
India has become a central part of this plan. Apple has been increasing local production, though suppliers still face issues like delays in bringing in equipment from China and limits on hiring Chinese engineers. To manage this, the company is working with more Indian suppliers and leaning on toolmakers from Taiwan.
Apple's foldable iPhone, if it launches in 2026, would mark one of the company's boldest product shifts in years. Rival brands from Samsung to Motorola and Oppo already have several generations of foldables on the market, so Apple is playing catch-up.
Refining processes in Taiwan before scaling in India suggests the company wants to minimize risks and avoid early missteps, but at this point, Apple has no more time to lose.
Apple could drop its very first foldable iPhone at any moment – but this moment could come in 2026, not 2025.
Right now, Apple is exploring a test production line for the long-awaited foldable iPhone in Taiwan, with the possibility of mass production in India for a release as early as next year, the latest report states.
The pilot line is coming soon
The foldable iPhone might be smaller and wider than other foldable phones on the market. It might look a lot like the Pixel Fold on the right. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple is weighing plans to set up a small-scale production line in Taiwan to prepare for its first foldable iPhone. People familiar with the matter said the goal would be to test equipment and refine manufacturing methods before shifting full production to India.
As part of its planning, suppliers have looked at land in northern Taiwan for the proposed pilot line. However, the project is still under review, and even a trial facility would need roughly a thousand workers, which could be a challenge, given Taiwan's tight labor market.
The company is targeting its strongest output in years, with early forecasts pointing to about 95 million iPhones in the 2026 lineup. That would represent more than a 10% jump compared with the previous year and push total shipments to over 240 million devices.
By comparison, Apple outlined 85 million units for the iPhone 17 series this year and expects around 220 million iPhones overall in 2025. Of course, actual volumes may fluctuate depending on demand, but sources suggested at least steady growth is achievable. Apple is also betting that a foldable version will lift sales across its broader iPhone range, not just the new form factor.
Yeah, no doubt about it: Apple has been avoiding the foldable form-factor for years, while its rivals have released numerous foldables already – and they're getting better with each passing year.
Apple has a serious task ahead
Apple is under growing pressure to cut its reliance on China for product design and manufacturing. Tensions between the US and China have pushed the company to spread out its supply chain.
Recommended Stories
We're all waiting for the foldable iPhone
Apple's foldable iPhone, if it launches in 2026, would mark one of the company's boldest product shifts in years. Rival brands from Samsung to Motorola and Oppo already have several generations of foldables on the market, so Apple is playing catch-up.
Refining processes in Taiwan before scaling in India suggests the company wants to minimize risks and avoid early missteps, but at this point, Apple has no more time to lose.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: