Millions of Galaxy phones await Android 14, while Xiaomi and OnePlus owners can now give Android 16 a try
The One UI 7 fiasco is now well documented – it was mere days ago that Samsung finally released its Android 15-based One UI update to millions of Galaxy devices after nine long months of delay.
Not to rub salt into the wound, but now, select Xiaomi and OnePlus devices can give the Android 16 mobile operating system (which is in beta testing) a try. Of course, Google's phones are prioritized by default (they share a parent company with Android), and numerous Pixels can participate in the Android 16 beta, like Pixel 9, Pixel 8, Pixel 7 and even Pixel 6.
Xiaomi has made the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14T Pro eligible, and developers have early access to test and optimize their apps for the upcoming OS version. The preview build can be installed via local update or fastboot methods, but users should back up their data first, as the process will wipe the device. Both methods require the phone to be on specific system versions before installation.
It's crucial that you don't install any beta versions on your daily driver, since a vast array of bugs and problems can occur. This is best done on a separate phone that you don't depend on.
For the OnePlus 13, the update introduces several known issues, particularly with the camera and system stability, so users are advised to proceed with caution and back up all data beforehand. Installation is available via local OTA update, with separate instructions depending on region and current software version. Carrier models are not supported, which is also the case for the two Xiaomi phones.
The stable release of Android 16 is expected sometime after April 2025, with a likely debut in May. Given that Google's I/O conference is set for May 20–21, the event could serve as the official launch platform.
The beta phase kicked off with Beta 1 on January 23, 2025, followed by Beta 2 on February 13 and the most recent Beta 3 on March 13. These steady releases suggest Android 16 is on track for a full rollout in the coming months.
Android 16 Beta 3 brings a wide range of improvements aimed at enhancing performance, usability, and privacy. Among the highlights are progress-focused notifications that show real-time updates for things like deliveries or rideshares, and smoother navigation through predictive back gestures.
Other notable additions include seamless photo picker integration, a new professional video codec, updates to Health Connect, and enhancements to Android's Privacy Sandbox.
Now, the party is joined by:
- OnePlus 13
- Xiaomi 15
- Xiaomi 14T Pro
Similarly, OnePlus has announced the release of Android 16 Beta 2 for the OnePlus 13. This is intended primarily for testing and development purposes and is not recommended for those unfamiliar with flashing ROMs or using their phone as a daily driver.
Stable Android 16 – when, how and what is going to be like?
Progress-centric notifications. | Image credit – Android Developers
Android 16 also boosts haptic feedback precision, improves support for adaptive refresh rates, and introduces better text visibility with outline contrast options. Camera upgrades include hybrid auto-exposure, fine color tuning, improved night mode scene detection, and support for UltraHDR in more formats.
