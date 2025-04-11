Millions of Galaxy phones await Android 14, while Xiaomi and OnePlus owners can now give Android 16 a try

Android 16

The stable release ofis expected sometime after April 2025, with a likely debut in May. Given that Google's I/O conference is set for May 20–21, the event could serve as the official launch platform.The beta phase kicked off with Beta 1 on January 23, 2025, followed by Beta 2 on February 13 and the most recent Beta 3 on March 13. These steady releases suggestis on track for a full rollout in the coming months.Beta 3 brings a wide range of improvements aimed at enhancing performance, usability, and privacy. Among the highlights are progress-focused notifications that show real-time updates for things like deliveries or rideshares, and smoother navigation through predictive back gestures.also boosts haptic feedback precision, improves support for adaptive refresh rates, and introduces better text visibility with outline contrast options. Camera upgrades include hybrid auto-exposure, fine color tuning, improved night mode scene detection, and support for UltraHDR in more formats.Other notable additions include seamless photo picker integration, a new professional video codec, updates to Health Connect, and enhancements to Android's Privacy Sandbox.