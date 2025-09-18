Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Pick the right case for your new iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro

Vincent_
Vincent_
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

It seems that Aramid is more suitable for my new phone

Caterina
Caterina
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

This Kevlar phone is a total game-changer! The material feels tough as nails, yet it’s surprisingly lightweight—no more bulky cases weighing me down. Dropped it once by accident, and there wasn’t a single scratch. Super impressed with its durability!

yl19841015
yl19841015
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

Wow，I'm absolutely in love with this Kevlar case! The fit for my iPhone 17 is flawless.

Math3
Math3
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago
This comment was moderated for breaking our Community Guidelines.
