Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone
People are finally embracing the foldable form factor. Or so it seems.
I feel kind of bad for Apple right now, if feeling bad for the third-largest corporation in the world (over $3.5 trillion and counting) is something that a human being is capable of.
First, Cupertino is under attack for releasing an "ugly" iPhone 17 Pro (some object to that massive camera island):
Image by Apple
Also, for many months now, Apple has been attacked relentlessly from both fans and foes about how far behind it's lagging on the AI front. Thanks to the new iOS 26 update, Siri got a minor upgrade, but, truth is, this isn't fooling anyone.
Least of all, you, PhoneArena readers (this is data from a recent poll here on the site):
Image by PhoneArena
To top it all off, there isn't a foldable iPhone yet. And we're nearing the end of 2025. For comparison, Apple rivals have been spitting out foldables (be it book style or in the flip style) for years:
|Foldable
|Release date
|Foldable iPhone (iPhone Fold)
|Expected to arrive in 2026
|Samsung Galaxy Fold
|February 2019
|Huawei Mate X2
*first book style foldable from Huawei
|February 2021
|Honor Magic V
|January 2022
|Xiaomi Mix Fold
|March 2021
|Oppo Find N
|December 2021
|Vivo X Fold
|April 2022
The deed is done, but I think Apple will release the foldable iPhone soon. It just waited for its archenemy's new foldable – I'm talking about the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed.
And boy, succeed it did:
The plan is to crush it, but this couldn't happen until Samsung's foldable became a hit.
Let me explain.
Patiently waiting
Image by OnLeaks, Android Headlines
If you think Apple is somehow unable to manufacture a foldable iPhone, I have a bridge to sell you. A company with such budgets and talents can make pretty much anything it feels like, so inability is out of the question.
Instead, I think Apple consciously chose not to get involved until foldables got popular enough – why try to push foldables down the throats of people who aren't yet "ready". Sure, that way you deprive yourself of the pioneer title, but then again, you don't take financial risks by making something that sells poorly. And, after all, we have to face reality – Apple is in the money-making business.
On a similar note, Apple did the same thing with AI – but here, the damage is real. Siri's AI overhaul and delay is a fiasco and nobody seems particularly in love with Apple Intelligence (Cupertino's AI suite of features).
The wait for foldables to be accepted by the broader audience may now be over.
How much of a hit the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is, exactly? And why?
Image by PhoneArena
Of course, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been around for what, two months now? It debuted on July 9 and the summer months aren't exactly known for being a popular shopping season. There's the Black Friday craze ahead, plus Cyber Monday and Christmas: so, plenty of more units to be bought in the final months of 2025.
But that's no problem for the Galaxy Z Fold 7, as it seems. It already sells extremely well.
This bad boy has become Sammy's biggest foldable hit yet, smashing records in Western Europe. In just four weeks, it sold over 250,000 units, making it the fastest-selling Galaxy Fold model and the top-selling foldable in the region.
For Samsung, this isn't just about moving units – it's about changing perception. Foldables have often been seen as niche devices for tech enthusiasts, but the Fold 7's strong sales suggest mainstream consumers are finally warming up to the format.
Sales are more than double those of the Fold 6 and about 70 percent higher than the Fold 4, the previous record-holder. Analysts say the upgrades in the Fold 7 are pushing foldables into the mainstream, leaving rivals like Google and Honor behind.
While the Z Fold 7 doesn't offer big mAh capacity numbers, it's sleek and thin as hell, plus, it looks sturdy enough to justify its $2,000 (starting) price tag.
What about the foldable iPhone?
Concept render of a foldable iPhone. | Image by AppleInsider
Apple's first foldable iPhone is shaping up to be a premium device, rumored to also cost around $2,000 (like the Z Fold 7).
Reports suggest it will feature a "nearly crease-free" 7.8-inch internal screen alongside a 5.5-inch external display, with wider proportions than rivals like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7. Apple is also said to be experimenting with advanced hinge materials such as titanium.
In terms of performance, the device is expected to run on Apple's upcoming A20 chipset built on a 2nm process, promising faster speeds and better energy efficiency. Battery life may get a significant boost thanks to a capacity between 5,000 and 5,500 mAh, paired with Apple's optimized iOS power management. It could come with an under-display selfie camera on the inner screen, and a traditional front-facing camera on the outer display.
It could be slightly thicker than the Z Fold 7 at 4.5–4.8mm when unfolded, but if the foldable iPhone comes with a massive battery, people could prefer that over the extreme thinness.
Another thing to consider is Apple's ecosystem advantage. A foldable iPhone wouldn't just be a hardware story; it would tie seamlessly into iPad-like multitasking, Apple Pencil support, and deep integration with iOS apps.
And since we're talking about Apple, I guess Apple fans will stand in line to buy it.
So, bravo, Samsung! Your Galaxy Z Fold 7 hit could go down in history as the catalyst for the very first foldable iPhone. Now, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 might need some luck to sell well in the States, if Apple's thing is as good as rumored…
