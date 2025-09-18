Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone

foldable iPhone

Patiently waiting





foldable iPhone

Recommended Stories

How much of a hit the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is, exactly? And why?





Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Fold 7

Fold 7

Z Fold 7

What about the foldable iPhone?





foldable iPhone

Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Z Fold 7

foldable iPhone

foldable iPhone

bravo, Samsung!

Galaxy Z Fold 7

foldable iPhone



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!