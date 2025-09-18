Home Discussions You are here SMIC is testing the first Chinese-built immersion lithograhy machine General Alan Friedman • Published: Sep 18, 2025, 6:28 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... https://archive.md/fa2ay - "How Chinese engineers helped build the US semiconductor empire: a timeline"."This list is only partially complete. They excluded people like Burn J. Lin, who proposed immersion lithography in 1987, which extended Moore's law by six generations, and Morris Chang, who founded TSMC which provides the chips used by Apple, Qualcomm, Nvidia and more. Lin was born in Vietnam to parents who had fled China in 1941 due to the Japanese invasion. Chang was born in China. They excluded Yong Zhang, born in China, PhD at Caltech, who founded Access Laser, which provides the critical CO2 laser to Trumpf for use in EUV lithography. Trumpf supplies ASML which supplies TSMC. I wouldn't be surprised if there was more. All the work of these men are now under the control of xenophobic bureaucrats at the Bureau of Industry and Security in Washington, D.C." - Like 1 Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... • https://archive.md/rtbdC - "China replaces Germany in top 10 of UN's most innovative nations".•https://archive.md/SLUvP - "How NSA hacked Huawei's routers"."Documents leaked from the National Security Agency in 2014 revealed that the nation’s premier spy service was secretly stealing electronic and other secrets by hacking Huawei Technologies telecommunications gear used widely in China and around the world". Like 2 Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... •https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3325460/singapores-leading-ai-scientist-alex-kot-moves-sino-russian-university-china•https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2023/09/18/china-grabs-even-larger-shares-electric-vehicle-battery-other-tech-markets/"The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) reported Friday that China is now the research leader in 19 critical high-tech fields, compared to only four for the United States".• https://www.koreapost.com/news/articleView.html?idxno=45204 - "Half of world's top 100 AI scientists are Chinese—U.S. firms intensify talent war"."Additionally, of the top 20 AI scientists currently working in the United States, half are also of Chinese descent". Like 1 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 1w ago ... If you want to answer that question, just look at the benchmark scores for the Kirin chip used in the Pura 80. That will tell you everything you need to know. Like Reactions All Quote meanestgenius Arena Legend • 1w ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: If you want to answer that question, just look at the benchmark scores for the Kirin chip used in the Pura 80. That will tell you everything you need to know. ... I'd rather look at real world usuage and how well the hardware and software work together to provide a smooth and efficient experience, and how much better devices powered by Kirin SoC's sell compared to devices powered by Tensor SoC's. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 1w ago ↵meanestgenius said: I'd rather look at real world usuage and how well the hardware and software work together to provide a smooth and efficient experience, and how much better devices powered by Kirin SoC's sell compared to devices powered by Tensor SoC's. ... It's funny how sales is being used as a crutch here when you deny the fact that the Pixel 9 series is the best selling Pixel series ever, and that is a verifiable fact. Working well with software isn't going to cover up mid specs as proven by the benchmarks. Like Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 1w ago ↵Danial_H said: https://archive.md/fa2ay - "How Chinese engineers helped build the US semiconductor empire: a timeline"."This list is only partially complete. They excluded people like Burn J. Lin, who proposed immersion lithography in 1987, which extended Moore's law by six generations, and Morris Chang, who founded TSMC which provides the chips used by Apple, Qualcomm, Nvidia and more. Lin was born in Vietnam to parents who had fled China in 1941 due to the Japanese invasion. Chang was born in China. They excluded Yong Zhang, born in China, PhD at Caltech, who founded Access Laser, which provides the critical CO2 laser to Trumpf for use in EUV lithography. Trumpf supplies ASML which supplies TSMC. I wouldn't be surprised if there was more. All the work of these men are now under the control of xenophobic bureaucrats at the Bureau of Industry and Security in Washington, D.C." - ... Go on from what we were discussing earlier. You can't pique my interest and not elaborate on a claim. That's a tactic geeks do whenever they're outwitted. Like Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: Go on from what we were discussing earlier. You can't pique my interest and not elaborate on a claim. That's a tactic geeks do whenever they're outwitted. ... They deleted what I typed. It took me hours for those few links and comments I typed.I can send you some reddit and YouTube channels you can watch in your free time and give it an open mind and honest take. Don't go with a bias, you might be shocked to see the reality.Do you want to post in that article again? Like Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: If you want to answer that question, just look at the benchmark scores for the Kirin chip used in the Pura 80. That will tell you everything you need to know. ... Please answer honestly. Have you seen what Huawei achieved for their alternative to Nvidia?If they can do such there, why not in mobile socs? Just need more time. Don't forget how many years and how many Chinese and European engineers it took the USA to achieve that. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Danial_H Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ↵Bruce_Wayne said: It's funny how sales is being used as a crutch here when you deny the fact that the Pixel 9 series is the best selling Pixel series ever, and that is a verifiable fact. Working well with software isn't going to cover up mid specs as proven by the benchmarks. ... Pixel 9 is best selling out of other Pixels, sure. Compared to Huawei overall? Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1
