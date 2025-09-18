Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

SMIC is testing the first Chinese-built immersion lithograhy machine

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

https://archive.md/fa2ay - "How Chinese engineers helped build the US semiconductor empire: a timeline".


"This list is only partially complete. They excluded people like Burn J. Lin, who proposed immersion lithography in 1987, which extended Moore's law by six generations, and Morris Chang, who founded TSMC which provides the chips used by Apple, Qualcomm, Nvidia and more. Lin was born in Vietnam to parents who had fled China in 1941 due to the Japanese invasion. Chang was born in China. They excluded Yong Zhang, born in China, PhD at Caltech, who founded Access Laser, which provides the critical CO2 laser to Trumpf for use in EUV lithography. Trumpf supplies ASML which supplies TSMC. I wouldn't be surprised if there was more. All the work of these men are now under the control of xenophobic bureaucrats at the Bureau of Industry and Security in Washington, D.C." -




Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

https://archive.md/rtbdC - "China replaces Germany in top 10 of UN's most innovative nations".


•https://archive.md/SLUvP - "How NSA hacked Huawei's routers".


"Documents leaked from the National Security Agency in 2014 revealed that the nation’s premier spy service was secretly stealing electronic and other secrets by hacking Huawei Technologies telecommunications gear used widely in China and around the world".

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago

•https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3325460/singapores-leading-ai-scientist-alex-kot-moves-sino-russian-university-china


•https://www.breitbart.com/economy/2023/09/18/china-grabs-even-larger-shares-electric-vehicle-battery-other-tech-markets/

"The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) reported Friday that China is now the research leader in 19 critical high-tech fields, compared to only four for the United States".


https://www.koreapost.com/news/articleView.html?idxno=45204 - "Half of world's top 100 AI scientists are Chinese—U.S. firms intensify talent war".

"Additionally, of the top 20 AI scientists currently working in the United States, half are also of Chinese descent".

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1w ago

If you want to answer that question, just look at the benchmark scores for the Kirin chip used in the Pura 80. That will tell you everything you need to know.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
meanestgenius
meanestgenius
Arena Legend
• 1w ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

If you want to answer that question, just look at the benchmark scores for the Kirin chip used in the Pura 80. That will tell you everything you need to know.

I'd rather look at real world usuage and how well the hardware and software work together to provide a smooth and efficient experience, and how much better devices powered by Kirin SoC's sell compared to devices powered by Tensor SoC's.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1w ago
↵meanestgenius said:

I'd rather look at real world usuage and how well the hardware and software work together to provide a smooth and efficient experience, and how much better devices powered by Kirin SoC's sell compared to devices powered by Tensor SoC's.

It's funny how sales is being used as a crutch here when you deny the fact that the Pixel 9 series is the best selling Pixel series ever, and that is a verifiable fact. Working well with software isn't going to cover up mid specs as proven by the benchmarks.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1w ago
↵Danial_H said:

https://archive.md/fa2ay - "How Chinese engineers helped build the US semiconductor empire: a timeline".


"This list is only partially complete. They excluded people like Burn J. Lin, who proposed immersion lithography in 1987, which extended Moore's law by six generations, and Morris Chang, who founded TSMC which provides the chips used by Apple, Qualcomm, Nvidia and more. Lin was born in Vietnam to parents who had fled China in 1941 due to the Japanese invasion. Chang was born in China. They excluded Yong Zhang, born in China, PhD at Caltech, who founded Access Laser, which provides the critical CO2 laser to Trumpf for use in EUV lithography. Trumpf supplies ASML which supplies TSMC. I wouldn't be surprised if there was more. All the work of these men are now under the control of xenophobic bureaucrats at the Bureau of Industry and Security in Washington, D.C." -




Go on from what we were discussing earlier. You can't pique my interest and not elaborate on a claim. That's a tactic geeks do whenever they're outwitted.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

Go on from what we were discussing earlier. You can't pique my interest and not elaborate on a claim. That's a tactic geeks do whenever they're outwitted.

They deleted what I typed. It took me hours for those few links and comments I typed.

I can send you some reddit and YouTube channels you can watch in your free time and give it an open mind and honest take. Don't go with a bias, you might be shocked to see the reality.

Do you want to post in that article again?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

If you want to answer that question, just look at the benchmark scores for the Kirin chip used in the Pura 80. That will tell you everything you need to know.

Please answer honestly. Have you seen what Huawei achieved for their alternative to Nvidia?

If they can do such there, why not in mobile socs? Just need more time.

Don't forget how many years and how many Chinese and European engineers it took the USA to achieve that.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Danial_H
Danial_H
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵Bruce_Wayne said:

It's funny how sales is being used as a crutch here when you deny the fact that the Pixel 9 series is the best selling Pixel series ever, and that is a verifiable fact. Working well with software isn't going to cover up mid specs as proven by the benchmarks.

Pixel 9 is best selling out of other Pixels, sure. Compared to Huawei overall? No.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless