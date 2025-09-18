Home Discussions You are here Samsung may launch its ambitious tri-fold smartphone in the US after all General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Sep 18, 2025, 7:58 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w agoedited ... If samsung does bring it to the US and uses their own OS I'll pre order it for sure if it comes with JUNK google OS NO THANK YOU. Samsung if you read this offer your own os and I'll pre order it first day no matter the cost. I give you my word just please no google junk os. Give us a choice be the first in the works to offer same device with choice of os I guarantee alot of people will move away from google.PA you guys should reach out to samzung with my request. Maybe they will make it happen. Like Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 1w agoedited ... After Huawei's Tri-Fold announcement, Samsung is poised to unveil its offering; while I perceive a tri-fold design as potentially excessive, I commend Samsung's continued commitment to innovation. Furthermore, Samsung maintains a distinct software advantage, with One UI 8, coupled with Android 16, representing the leading operating system and user interface for foldable devices. Samsung, in collaboration with Google, has achieved significant success with One UI, resulting in minimal to non-existent bugs and issues, even on Pixel devices. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 1w ago ↵TuGa121 said: If samsung does bring it to the US and uses their own OS I'll pre order it for sure if it comes with JUNK google OS NO THANK YOU. Samsung if you read this offer your own os and I'll pre order it first day no matter the cost. I give you my word just please no google junk os. Give us a choice be the first in the works to offer same device with choice of os I guarantee alot of people will move away from google.PA you guys should reach out to samzung with my request. Maybe they will make it happen. ... Junk OS? It's not an iOS device. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Avalanche1 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ↵TuGa121 said: If samsung does bring it to the US and uses their own OS I'll pre order it for sure if it comes with JUNK google OS NO THANK YOU. Samsung if you read this offer your own os and I'll pre order it first day no matter the cost. I give you my word just please no google junk os. Give us a choice be the first in the works to offer same device with choice of os I guarantee alot of people will move away from google.PA you guys should reach out to samzung with my request. Maybe they will make it happen. ... Go drunk you're home Like 3 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 1w ago ↵Avalanche1 said: Go drunk you're home ... You really need Ai dude for real you need Ai. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Vito82 Arena Apprentice • 6d ago ... If the price isn't outrageous I'll grab it. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
