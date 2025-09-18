Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung may launch its ambitious tri-fold smartphone in the US after all

Phonearena team
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1w agoedited

If samsung does bring it to the US and uses their own OS I'll pre order it for sure if it comes with JUNK google OS NO THANK YOU. Samsung if you read this offer your own os and I'll pre order it first day no matter the cost. I give you my word just please no google junk os. Give us a choice be the first in the works to offer same device with choice of os I guarantee alot of people will move away from google.

PA you guys should reach out to samzung with my request. Maybe they will make it happen.

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 1w agoedited

After Huawei's Tri-Fold announcement, Samsung is poised to unveil its offering; while I perceive a tri-fold design as potentially excessive, I commend Samsung's continued commitment to innovation. Furthermore, Samsung maintains a distinct software advantage, with One UI 8, coupled with Android 16, representing the leading operating system and user interface for foldable devices. Samsung, in collaboration with Google, has achieved significant success with One UI, resulting in minimal to non-existent bugs and issues, even on Pixel devices.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 1w ago
↵TuGa121 said:

If samsung does bring it to the US and uses their own OS I'll pre order it for sure if it comes with JUNK google OS NO THANK YOU. Samsung if you read this offer your own os and I'll pre order it first day no matter the cost. I give you my word just please no google junk os. Give us a choice be the first in the works to offer same device with choice of os I guarantee alot of people will move away from google.

PA you guys should reach out to samzung with my request. Maybe they will make it happen.

Junk OS? It's not an iOS device.

Avalanche1
Avalanche1
Arena Apprentice
• 1w ago
↵TuGa121 said:

If samsung does bring it to the US and uses their own OS I'll pre order it for sure if it comes with JUNK google OS NO THANK YOU. Samsung if you read this offer your own os and I'll pre order it first day no matter the cost. I give you my word just please no google junk os. Give us a choice be the first in the works to offer same device with choice of os I guarantee alot of people will move away from google.

PA you guys should reach out to samzung with my request. Maybe they will make it happen.

Go drunk you're home

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 1w ago
↵Avalanche1 said:

Go drunk you're home

You really need Ai dude for real you need Ai.

Vito82
Vito82
Arena Apprentice
• 6d ago

If the price isn't outrageous I'll grab it.

