Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26

If you want to leave your physical wallet at home, iOS 26 has a Wallet feature that might make it easier.

Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
Just like every big update, iOS 26 has various small new features that may go unnoticed but are worth every bit of attention. One such feature is Apple Wallet’s new ability to store more details about all credit and debit cards you have.

You can now save the full credit card details inside the Wallet app


With Wallet on iOS 26 you can store all details about your physical cards alongside their digital versions that you have inside the app. That way, you will be able to access the card number, expiry date, and other details even when the physical card isn’t with you.

Previously, Apple didn’t have an option to store the full physical card details for the debit and credit cards added to Wallet. The only exception was Apple Card, which had the full details inside the app.

That update is quite simple, but it makes the Wallet app a more complete replacement for your physical wallet. That’s a feature other apps, like 1Password, have had for quite some time.

You need to add the data manually



Apple Wallet doesn’t automatically store the full details about your cards, so you’ll need to add them yourself. You can do that easily in a few quick steps:

  1. Open Wallet, and tap on one of your cards
  2. Tap the ‘123’ button on the upper right corner, and authenticate with FaceID or a passcode
  3. Tap “Add Physical Card information”
  4. Scan your card, or fill in the details you want to save manually
  5. Tap Done

You can store the card number, expiration date, security code, the name on the card, and add a description. All details, except the number, are optional, so you can choose what exactly to get stored. That’s also useful for cards with dynamic security codes.

Do you use any digital wallets?

Vote View Result


Apple clarifies that the saved data is encrypted and stored in your iCloud Keychain, and is accessible only to you. The information isn’t used for Apple Pay transactions.

Another app bites the dust


I think saving credit card details was the last reason for many people to stay with 1Password instead of switching to Apple’s own Passwords app. That would make 1Password another addition to the growing list of utility apps that Apple turned into features of its operating systems, and I don’t mind. I’ve already added the details of my cards, and I am sure I’ll use that feature a lot.

Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Ilia Temelkov
