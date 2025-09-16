Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
If you want to leave your physical wallet at home, iOS 26 has a Wallet feature that might make it easier.
Just like every big update, iOS 26 has various small new features that may go unnoticed but are worth every bit of attention. One such feature is Apple Wallet’s new ability to store more details about all credit and debit cards you have.
With Wallet on iOS 26 you can store all details about your physical cards alongside their digital versions that you have inside the app. That way, you will be able to access the card number, expiry date, and other details even when the physical card isn’t with you.
That update is quite simple, but it makes the Wallet app a more complete replacement for your physical wallet. That’s a feature other apps, like 1Password, have had for quite some time.
Apple clarifies that the saved data is encrypted and stored in your iCloud Keychain, and is accessible only to you. The information isn’t used for Apple Pay transactions.
I think saving credit card details was the last reason for many people to stay with 1Password instead of switching to Apple’s own Passwords app. That would make 1Password another addition to the growing list of utility apps that Apple turned into features of its operating systems, and I don’t mind. I’ve already added the details of my cards, and I am sure I’ll use that feature a lot.
Previously, Apple didn’t have an option to store the full physical card details for the debit and credit cards added to Wallet. The only exception was Apple Card, which had the full details inside the app.
You need to add the data manually
Apple Wallet doesn’t automatically store the full details about your cards, so you’ll need to add them yourself. You can do that easily in a few quick steps:
You can store the card number, expiration date, security code, the name on the card, and add a description. All details, except the number, are optional, so you can choose what exactly to get stored. That’s also useful for cards with dynamic security codes.
- Open Wallet, and tap on one of your cards
- Tap the ‘123’ button on the upper right corner, and authenticate with FaceID or a passcode
- Tap “Add Physical Card information”
- Scan your card, or fill in the details you want to save manually
- Tap Done
Another app bites the dust
