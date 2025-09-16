Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26

You can now save the full credit card details inside the Wallet app

iOS 26

Open Wallet, and tap on one of your cards Tap the '123' button on the upper right corner, and authenticate with FaceID or a passcode Tap "Add Physical Card information" Scan your card, or fill in the details you want to save manually Tap Done

You can store the card number, expiration date, security code, the name on the card, and add a description. All details, except the number, are optional, so you can choose what exactly to get stored. That's also useful for cards with dynamic security codes. Apple Wallet doesn't automatically store the full details about your cards, so you'll need to add them yourself. You can do that easily in a few quick steps:





Another app bites the dust

Apple clarifies that the saved data is encrypted and stored in your iCloud Keychain, and is accessible only to you. The information isn't used for Apple Pay transactions.

I think saving credit card details was the last reason for many people to stay with 1Password instead of switching to Apple's own Passwords app. That would make 1Password another addition to the growing list of utility apps that Apple turned into features of its operating systems, and I don't mind. I've already added the details of my cards, and I am sure I'll use that feature a lot.



