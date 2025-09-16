You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging

iPhone 17

iPhone Air

Do you plan buying a new charger soon? Yes, I’ll get it with my new iPhone Only if I need one for faster charging No, even if I need to charge my phone more slowly Yes, I’ll get it with my new iPhone 0% Only if I need one for faster charging 0% No, even if I need to charge my phone more slowly 100%

It’s more than a bad name, though









Google, on the other hand, has



That’s the Apple way

Apple is one of the few companies that adopt new standards and stick to them, though in its own way. USB-C got faster adoption thanks to being the only port on any new MacBook, way before it became the standard port on most devices. Well, Apple was also the last smartphone manufacturer to switch to USB-C, so it’s not all pretty.



Recommended Stories Another annoying issue with Apple’s new charger is that it doesn’t support PPS at all. Instead, it only has the standard USB Power Delivery 3.0, which means it might not be very useful for charging other devices. That’s a bummer for a $39 product.Google, on the other hand, has its own Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W USB-C Fast Charger, which supports AVS, but also USB PD 3.2 and PPS. That one also has two USB-C ports and reaches 67W, so it might fast charge more devices. It is a bit more expensive, though, and it costs $59.99.Apple is one of the few companies that adopt new standards and stick to them, though in its own way. USB-C got faster adoption thanks to being the only port on any new MacBook, way before it became the standard port on most devices. Well, Apple was also the last smartphone manufacturer to switch to USB-C, so it’s not all pretty.So, using a new charging standard may feel painful at first, but I believe it is the right decision. The only issue is that the rest of the industry usually follows slowly.

What’s unclear about the new iPhone models is whether they will require an AVS charger for fast charging. Most chargers you have are likely to support only the older Programmable Power Supply (PPS) protocol, which can handle 40W, 60W, or even higher, but doesn’t provide the granular voltage options of AVS.