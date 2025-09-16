Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging

Apple’s new phones support faster charging, but they may do it in the most Apple way imaginable.

By
2comments
Accessories Apple iPhone
One of the biggest improvements Apple introduced with the iPhone 17 series is faster battery charging, but there may be an important caveat. Apple has also released a new charger, which may be required if you want your new iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone Air to charge as fast as possible.

You may need a Dynamic Power Adapter from Apple


According to the official specs of the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, they can charge to 50% in just 20 minutes, while the iPhone Air gets to 50% in 30 minutes. However, that charging speed is achieved with Apple’s new “40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max”, which is quite special for two reasons.

First, the horrible name is actually Apple being brutally honest about the charger’s abilities. While it can reach 60W, that’s only for a limited time before it gets too hot and slows down to 40W. According to a test by Reddit user privatebok over at the r/UsbCHardware subreddit, that time is about 18 minutes.

Second, it supports the new Adjustable Voltage Supply (AVS) protocol, which uses granular voltage options for more precise and efficient charging. That way, the charger chooses a specific voltage for the fastest possible charging, without overheating the battery.

What’s unclear about the new iPhone models is whether they will require an AVS charger for fast charging. Most chargers you have are likely to support only the older Programmable Power Supply (PPS) protocol, which can handle 40W, 60W, or even higher, but doesn’t provide the granular voltage options of AVS.

It’s more than a bad name, though




Another annoying issue with Apple’s new charger is that it doesn’t support PPS at all. Instead, it only has the standard USB Power Delivery 3.0, which means it might not be very useful for charging other devices. That’s a bummer for a $39 product.

Google, on the other hand, has its own Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W USB-C Fast Charger, which supports AVS, but also USB PD 3.2 and PPS. That one also has two USB-C ports and reaches 67W, so it might fast charge more devices. It is a bit more expensive, though, and it costs $59.99.

That’s the Apple way


Apple is one of the few companies that adopt new standards and stick to them, though in its own way. USB-C got faster adoption thanks to being the only port on any new MacBook, way before it became the standard port on most devices. Well, Apple was also the last smartphone manufacturer to switch to USB-C, so it’s not all pretty.

So, using a new charging standard may feel painful at first, but I believe it is the right decision. The only issue is that the rest of the industry usually follows slowly.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless