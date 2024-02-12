Pixel 9: The ultimate Galaxy S24 challenger is looking phenomenal but are you patient enough?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The vanilla Pixel 8 is an excellent phone and certainly the peak of Google’s design and software engineering - especially after the mid-range Pixel 5 and super-buggy Pixel 6 series.
For $700 at launch, or as low as $500 on sale, the affordable Pixel 8 is an easy recommendation for those who want to use Android as (the Google) Gods have intended. But what if I told you the Pixel 8 is… old now.
Now, the bad news is that even if the news is good, and the leaked Pixel 9 turns out to be the killer phone it appears to be in the renders... It is still 8-9 months away from becoming official. So, if you’re looking for a new phone to buy in the next 1-2 months, this one’s out of the equation. Despite looking hawt!
As someone who’s been writing about and testing old, existing, and upcoming flagship phones for a while now, I can reassure you - it does get boring.
That means new phones have to have/do something that grabs my attention - whether it involves having a feature/upgrade, which caters specifically to me, or to the general public. In the end, my job is to put myself in other people’s shoes.
And while the Pixel 9 most likely won’t be a groundbreaking product, I’m certainly glad to see the leaks make it seem that Google is still… trying.
To be more specific, what could make the Pixel 9 an interesting/important phone is that it might have a pretty good shot at being a real Samsung (Galaxy S24) competitor, and we need that!
Undoubtedly, the most surprising rumor about the Pixel 9 is that Google’s vanilla flagship model is expected to feature a long-range periscope zoom camera, similar to the 5x zoom snapper in the Pixel 8 Pro.
The reason why this would be a “big deal” (if it happened) is that none of Samsung, Apple, or Google’s vanilla flagship phones have ever featured a periscope zoom camera. In fact, the only vanilla flagship (amongst those made by the three companies) that has a zoom camera at all is the $800 Galaxy S24, topping up at 3x optical zoom.
That being said, something is telling me to take this leak/rumor with a grain of salt, and that’s because specific camera details can often be misread when recreating renders like the ones we have here.
Just like the Pixel 8, the Pixel 9 is also rumored to stick to being super compact, with a display measuring 6.1-inches (according to OnLeaks). Again, I’d take this info with a grain of salt, since some people measure the display size slightly differently. I won’t be surprised if the display on the Pixel 9 is 6.2 or 6.3-inches instead, which would only make it more popular.
I’m making an educated guess here, as this has nothing to do with the leak I’ve been referring to so far, but I bet my shorts the Pixel 9 will bring even more and better AI features than the Pixel 8 and even the Galaxy S24.
In fact, as I wrote recently (link), many (if not most) of the AI features found in Samsung’s new S24 flagships are actually made possible and powered by Google’s AI algorithms and Google Cloud. Hence, it’s safe to assume many of the new AI tricks from the S24 will trickle down to the Pixel 9. In fact, Google says they should be coming to the Pixel 8 Pro anytime now.
This one’s totally subjective, which is why I don’t want to pay too much attention to it but still - just look at the Pixel 9 renders! The phone in the renders looks badass and kinda pretty at the same time. Just me?
My only request for Google is to make a matte black model of the vanilla Pixel 9 - like the iPhone 15, which I think is the best looking iPhone 15 color amongst all models (Pro included). The Pixel 8 comes in black but we have a glossy finish similar to the iPhone 14, which catches fingerprints, and looks bad rather than badass.
I’ve left the 5th reason the Pixel 9 might be worth waiting for last, because it’s the most speculative one - since there are now leaks/rumores to talk about here (at least yet). Of course, I’m referring to the price of the Pixel 9, which is what would determine the ultimate value proposition of any phone.
The current ($300) price gap between the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is quite large, so it’d make sense if Google finally narrowed it. But what’s the right way to do that? Here are a few different (speculative) options:
Or in the best case scenario…
Given the rumored presence of a periscope zoom camera (if this is really the case), it would make total sense if the Pixel 9’s price jumped to $800. While this would seem totally fair next to Apple and Samsung’s $800 iPhone 15/iPhone 16 and Galaxy S24 (which don’t have a periscope zoom camera), it’d be a bitter-sweet situation.
Comment: Can an $800 Pixel 9 challenge Apple and Samsung’s brand loyalty, or should Google stick to the $700 price tag? Don’t forget the Pixel 9 would be competing with the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 (not the iPhone 15).
But if you aren’t… You might want to know why the Pixel 9 could be worth waiting for.
Huge Pixel 9 leak shows Google might kill two birds with one stone: Making the ultimate (compact) Android flagship, and challenging the Galaxy S24
Allowing market leaders like Apple and Samsung to be comfortable might be the biggest problem/mistake the (mature) smartphone market can have/make. That’s why it's good to see that Google might be making a Pixel 9 phone that seems to play at the same level as the new Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15.
But let’s get even more specific…
There might be exactly 5 reasons to wait 8 months for the edgy-looking Pixel 9: Design camera, AI, and (hopefully) a lower price tag than the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15
Periscope zoom camera rumored to bless the more affordable Pixel 8 - is this even allowed?!
Also, there’s a pretty obvious question to ask here: Why would Google be turning the Pixel 9 into another “Pixel 9 Pro” by giving it a pro-grade feature, if the company is already expected to make two Pixel 9 Pro models?
Pixel 9 should be super compact - you to decide if that’s a good thing
It’s also worth noting that having both a 6.1-inch display in a compact body, and a periscope zoom camera (which takes up quite a bit of space) IN THE SAME PHONE is something we’ve never seen before. This gives me another reason to believe that at least one of the two rumors could end up being inaccurate.
Matte black everything? Pixel 9 Pro leaked render picture on the left. Let’s hope the same color is available with the vanilla Pixel 8.
Expect Pixel 9 to bring even more (and hopefully faster-working) AI tricks - some shared with the Galaxy S24
I believe some of the AI features in phones like the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24 are truly smart and have the potential to become game-changing - like all the language/translation-related AI, for example. My only request for Google is to make the Pixel 9’s AI faster - like on the Galaxy S24. Of course, this means Tensor must get faster first, and (judging by the Pixel 8) this might be the real challenge.
Leaked renders have the Pixel 9 looking edgy, badass, and beautiful at the same time
According to what I see in the leaked renders, the alleged Pixel 9 looks edgy (literally and figuratively) from all angles, and I think I love it! I prefer what I’m seeing here quite a bit more than the bland-looking Galaxy S24, and repetitive iPhone 15 design.
2024 Google Pixel 9 lineup is becoming richer and more complicated: Will the more affordable Pixel 9 win or lose from that?
With three flagship Pixel (9) models for the first time ever, Google’s pricing strategy can go in several different directions.
