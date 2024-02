Pixel 9: The ultimate Galaxy S24 challenger is looking phenomenal but are you patient enough?

Pixel 8

That is if the leak pans out, of course.

bad news

Pixel 9

But if you aren’t… You might want to know why the Pixel 9 could be worth waiting for.





Huge Pixel 9 leak shows Google might kill two birds with one stone: Making the ultimate (compact) Android flagship, and challenging the Galaxy S24



As someone who’s been writing about and testing old, existing, and upcoming flagship phones for a while now, I can reassure you - it does get boring.



That means new phones have to have/do something that grabs my attention - whether it involves having a feature/upgrade, which caters specifically to me, or to the general public. In the end, my job is to put myself in other people’s shoes.



And while the Pixel 9 most likely won’t be a groundbreaking product, I’m certainly glad to see the leaks make it seem that Google is still… trying.



To be more specific, what could make the Pixel 9 an interesting/important phone is that it might have a pretty good shot at being a real Samsung (





But let’s get even more specific…

There might be exactly 5 reasons to wait 8 months for the edgy-looking Pixel 9: Design camera, AI, and (hopefully) a lower price tag than the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15





Periscope zoom camera rumored to bless the more affordable Pixel 8 - is this even allowed?!

Undoubtedly, the most surprising rumor about the Pixel 9 is that Google’s vanilla flagship model is expected to feature a long-range periscope zoom camera, similar to the 5x zoom snapper in the



The reason why this would be a “big deal” (if it happened) is that none of Samsung, Apple, or Google’s vanilla flagship phones have ever featured a periscope zoom camera. In fact, the only vanilla flagship (amongst those made by the three companies) that has a zoom camera at all is the $800 Galaxy S24 , topping up at 3x optical zoom.



Pixel 9 should be super compact - you to decide if that’s a good thing

Just like the Pixel 8 , the Pixel 9 is also rumored to stick to being super compact, with a display measuring 6.1-inches (according to OnLeaks). Again, I’d take this info with a grain of salt, since some people measure the display size slightly differently. I won’t be surprised if the display on the Pixel 9 is 6.2 or 6.3-inches instead, which would only make it more popular.











Expect Pixel 9 to bring even more (and hopefully faster-working) AI tricks - some shared with the Galaxy S24

I’m making an educated guess here, as this has nothing to do with the leak I’ve been referring to so far, but I bet my shorts the Pixel 9 will bring even more and better AI features than the Pixel 8 and even the Galaxy S24 .



In fact, as I wrote recently (link), many (if not most) of the AI features found in Samsung’s new S24 flagships are actually made possible and powered by Google’s AI algorithms and Google Cloud. Hence, it’s safe to assume many of the new AI tricks from the S24 will trickle down to the Pixel 9 . In fact, Google says they should be coming to the Pixel 8 Pro anytime now.



Leaked renders have the Pixel 9 looking edgy, badass, and beautiful at the same time

This one’s totally subjective, which is why I don’t want to pay too much attention to it but still - just look at the Pixel 9 renders! The phone in the renders looks badass and kinda pretty at the same time. Just me?



We already saw the Pixel 9 Pro renders in matte black, and I must say this might be my favorite Pixel look in a while - second only to the Pixel 9 look like an iPhone, and that’s because the back of the phone looks quite unique and very… Google. And that’s a great thing!



My only request for Google is to make a matte black model of the vanilla Pixel 9 - like the iPhone 15 color amongst all models (Pro included). The Pixel 8 comes in black but we have a glossy finish similar to the







2024 Google Pixel 9 lineup is becoming richer and more complicated: Will the more affordable Pixel 9 win or lose from that?





I’ve left the 5th reason the Pixel 9 might be worth waiting for last, because it’s the most speculative one - since there are now leaks/rumores to talk about here (at least yet). Of course, I’m referring to the price of the Pixel 9 , which is what would determine the ultimate value proposition of any phone.



The short story here is that the rumored to become “more Pro than ever” Pixel 9 (thanks to the rumored periscope zoom camera) and the expected smaller new Pixel 9 Pro model raise questions about the pricing in Google’s 2024 Pixel 9 lineup - which has always been what sets Pixel flagship apart.







How much is the Pixel 9 going to cost?

The current ($300) price gap between the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro is quite large, so it’d make sense if Google finally narrowed it. But what’s the right way to do that? Here are a few different (speculative) options:



$800 Pixel 9

$1,000 Pixel 9 Pro (6.5-inch)

Pro (6.5-inch) $1,100 Pixel 9 Pro (6.8-inch)

$800 Pixel 9 ?

? $900 Pixel 9 Pro (6.5-inch)?

Pro (6.5-inch)? $1,000 Pixel 9 Pro (6.8-inch)?

Or in the best case scenario…



$700 Pixel 9 (as much as the Pixel 8 )

(as much as the ) $900 Pixel 9 Pro (6.5-inch)

Pro (6.5-inch) $1,000 Pixel 9 Pro (6.8-inch)

Given the rumored presence of a periscope zoom camera (if this is really the case), it would make total sense if the Pixel 9’s price jumped to $800. While this would seem totally fair next to Apple and Samsung’s $800 iPhone 15 / Galaxy S24 (which don’t have a periscope zoom camera), it’d be a bitter-sweet situation.







The vanilla Pixel 8 is an excellent phone and certainly the peak of Google’s design and software engineering - especially after the mid-range Pixel 5 and super-buggy Pixel 6 series.For $700 at launch, or as low as $500 on sale, the affordableis an easy recommendation for those who want to use Android as (the Google) Gods have intended. But what if I told you theis… old now.Believe it not, serial leakster OnLeaks is back with another huge Google leak - this time of the vanilla Pixel 9 . Now, just like every year, we have a pretty good idea of what Google’s next flagships might look like - and even what sort of hardware upgrades they might bring.Now, theis that even if the news is good, and the leakedturns out to be the killer phone it appears to be in the renders... It is still 8-9 months away from becoming official. So, if you’re looking for a new phone to buy in the next 1-2 months, this one’s out of the equation. Despite looking hawt!