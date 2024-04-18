Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

By
Google
Pixel 9 leak hints at new on-device AI features
Google is at the forefront of artificial intelligence, so it's only natural for the company to integrate its advancements into its smartphones. With the Pixel 8 series last year, Google introduced a blend of on-device and cloud-based AI features. Now, with the highly anticipated Pixel 9 on the horizon, Google could be poised to incorporate even more on-device AI capabilities.

Code suggests on-device AI capabilities in the works


As shared in a recent update by the well-known Android expert AssembleDebug on the Pixel-focused blog PiunikaWeb, the upcoming Google Pixel phones are set to boast enhanced on-device AI capabilities. These may include text-to-image functionality, improvements to the Magic Compose feature, the ability to generate intricate auto-reply suggestions and capabilities for text categorization and embedding.


This scoop comes from code sleuthing in the latest versions of Google’s AI Core app and the Google Messages beta. According to Piunikaweb, this code hints that the Pixel 9 might churn out images without leaning on cloud services, which could speed up the process. Unlike the Pixel 8 Pro, which also does AI-generated wallpapers, for example, but relies on cloud support.

On top of that, the OCR (Optical Character Recognition) feature hints at enhanced on-device text recognition capabilities. Plus, there's a feature in the works where AI can respond to queries right within the Google Messages app, as spotted in the chat service beta code.

If the leak turns out to be accurate and Google indeed rolls out more on-device AI features, it could be a game-changer for the Pixel 9 series AI capabilities. Why? Because on-device AI brings several advantages over cloud-based AI, such as:

  • Privacy and security: Since data processing happens on the device itself, there's no need to send it to the cloud. This reduces the risk of data breaches and keeps your information private.
  • Faster performance (lower latency): On-device AI eliminates the need to transfer data back and forth from the cloud, resulting in significantly faster response times.
  • Works offline: On-device AI features can function even without an internet connection.

Samsung, another tech heavyweight, has already jumped on the on-device AI bandwagon, leveraging Google’s Gemini AI models to power a plethora of AI features.

The Korean tech giant made waves with the launch of One UI 6.1 and its Galaxy AI system, initially exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series. While the tech initially debuted solely on the new phones, Samsung has since begun rolling it out more widely following positive feedback. 

Now, it appears that Google is further honing its own AI technology for its own product lineup. If you want to learn more about what possible other AI features the upcoming Pixel 9 might have check out what we expect.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

