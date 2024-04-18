Pixel 9 leak hints at new on-device AI features

Code suggests on-device AI capabilities in the works





This scoop comes from code sleuthing in the latest versions of Google’s AI Core app and the Google Messages beta. According to Piunikaweb, this code hints that the Pixel 9 might churn out images without leaning on cloud services, which could speed up the process. Unlike the



On top of that, the OCR (Optical Character Recognition) feature hints at enhanced on-device text recognition capabilities. Plus, there's a feature in the works where AI can respond to queries right within the Google Messages app, as spotted in the chat service beta code.



Pixel 9 series AI capabilities. Why? Because on-device AI brings several advantages over cloud-based AI, such as:



Privacy and security : Since data processing happens on the device itself, there's no need to send it to the cloud. This reduces the risk of data breaches and keeps your information private.

Samsung, another tech heavyweight, has already jumped on the on-device AI bandwagon, leveraging Google’s Gemini AI models to power a plethora of AI features.



Pixel 9 might have Now, it appears that Google is further honing its own AI technology for its own product lineup. If you want to learn more about what possible other AI features the upcomingmight have check out what we expect

As shared in a recent update by the well-known Android expert AssembleDebug on the Pixel-focused blog, the upcoming Google Pixel phones are set to boast enhanced on-device AI capabilities. These may include text-to-image functionality, improvements to the Magic Compose feature, the ability to generate intricate auto-reply suggestions and capabilities for text categorization and embedding.