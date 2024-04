Pixel 9 leak hints at new on-device AI features

Pixel 9

This scoop comes from code sleuthing in the latest versions of Google’s AI Core app and the Google Messages beta. According to Piunikaweb, this code hints that themight churn out images without leaning on cloud services, which could speed up the process. Unlike the Pixel 8 Pro , which also does AI-generated wallpapers, for example, but relies on cloud support.On top of that, the OCR (Optical Character Recognition) feature hints at enhanced on-device text recognition capabilities. Plus, there's a feature in the works where AI can respond to queries right within the Google Messages app, as spotted in the chat service beta code.If the leak turns out to be accurate and Google indeed rolls out more on-device AI features, it could be a game-changer for theseries AI capabilities. Why? Because on-device AI brings several advantages over cloud-based AI, such as:Samsung, another tech heavyweight, has already jumped on the on-device AI bandwagon, leveraging Google’s Gemini AI models to power a plethora of AI features.The Korean tech giant made waves with the launch of One UI 6.1 and its Galaxy AI system, initially exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series. While the tech initially debuted solely on the new phones, Samsung has since begun rolling it out more widely following positive feedback.