Galaxy AI may soon be available on the Galaxy S22 series
Soon, you won't need to buy the latest Galaxy S24 device to enjoy Galaxy AI, Samsung's new and shiny artificial intelligence platform-on-a-phone. The Korean company posted a press release, sharing news about the expansion of the supported languages in Galaxy AI, and there was a hint concerning the rollout of Galaxy AI to older devices. But first things first.
Here's a list of all supported languages in Galaxy AI:
Arabic, Chinese (Mandarin, Cantonese), English (India, United Kingdom, United States, Australia), French (French, Canadian French), German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish (Mexico, Spain, United States), Thai, and Vietnamese.
Now back to that Galaxy AI hint. The AI platform is currently available on all Galaxy S24 devices, with the current addition of the latest foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. In the aforementioned press release, Samsung lists the Galaxy S23 series, along with the Galaxy S23 FE, as supported devices for Galaxy AI, with the phrase "more coming soon." Here's the quote:
"The newly supported Galaxy AI languages and dialects will each be available for download as a language pack from the Settings app across all devices that support Galaxy AI. That includes the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series, with more coming soon."
Three new languages are coming to the platform: Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian, as well as three new dialects: Australian English, Cantonese, and Canadian French. The new supported languages add to the 13 currently available in Galaxy AI, and according to Samsung, four more are coming later this year: Romanian, Turkish, Dutch, and Swedish, as well as the traditional Chinese and European Portuguese.
Galaxy AI available on the Galaxy S22 series?
This means that Galaxy AI may land on even older phones, such as the Galaxy S22 series and maybe the latest Galaxy A-series. This goes to show that most of the Galaxy AI features are not hardware dependent and rely on cloud AI to function. Stay tuned for more on the subject soon!
