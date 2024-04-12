Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Galaxy AI may soon be available on the Galaxy S22 series

By
1comments
Samsung
Galaxy AI may soon be available on the Galaxy S22 series
Soon, you won't need to buy the latest Galaxy S24 device to enjoy Galaxy AI, Samsung's new and shiny artificial intelligence platform-on-a-phone. The Korean company posted a press release, sharing news about the expansion of the supported languages in Galaxy AI, and there was a hint concerning the rollout of Galaxy AI to older devices. But first things first.

Three new languages are coming to the platform: Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian, as well as three new dialects: Australian English, Cantonese, and Canadian French. The new supported languages add to the 13 currently available in Galaxy AI, and according to Samsung, four more are coming later this year: Romanian, Turkish, Dutch, and Swedish, as well as the traditional Chinese and European Portuguese.

Read More:What is Galaxy AI?

Here's a list of all supported languages in Galaxy AI:
Arabic, Chinese (Mandarin, Cantonese), English (India, United Kingdom, United States, Australia), French (French, Canadian French), German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, Spanish (Mexico, Spain, United States), Thai, and Vietnamese.

Galaxy AI available on the Galaxy S22 series?


Now back to that Galaxy AI hint. The AI platform is currently available on all Galaxy S24 devices, with the current addition of the latest foldables: the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. In the aforementioned press release, Samsung lists the Galaxy S23 series, along with the Galaxy S23 FE, as supported devices for Galaxy AI, with the phrase "more coming soon." Here's the quote:

Recommended Stories
"The newly supported Galaxy AI languages and dialects will each be available for download as a language pack from the Settings app across all devices that support Galaxy AI. That includes the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip5, and Galaxy Tab S9 series, with more coming soon."

This means that Galaxy AI may land on even older phones, such as the Galaxy S22 series and maybe the latest Galaxy A-series. This goes to show that most of the Galaxy AI features are not hardware dependent and rely on cloud AI to function. Stay tuned for more on the subject soon!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
T-Mobile users have "another reason to switch" after new privacy nightmare
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
Samsung will release an update to exterminate the Galaxy S23 line's fingerprint scanner bug
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)
T-Mobile makes the iPhone 15 free sans trade-in (or you can save $830 off the iPhone 15 Pro)

Latest News

The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is still in the spotlight at these merchants
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
The Galaxy Watch 6 touchscreen gets back to normal thanks to this update
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
New Google Search filter might let you find short videos like Reels and YouTube Shorts easier
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
The feature-packed Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar delivers solar charging without breaking the bank at Walmart
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
You can once again save big on the stellar Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with LTE at Amazon
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
Crazy but true! Apple “admits” you don’t need to upgrade to iPhone 15 (and I agree)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless