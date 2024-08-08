Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time

Pixel 9 Pro

Interestingly enough, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is rumored to start with 256GB of storage, which is a bump up from previous models that started at 128GB. Google might be thinking that more storage, a slightly larger screen, and fancy AI can justify the price hike.





But is it enough to make us part with our hard-earned cash?





Can AI bling justify a price hike?









Google seems to be betting big on AI to sell the new Pixels. Its 22 reasons to buy this year's Pixel teaser had me thinking that Google's AI features aren't particularly new, though. Improved, yes, but 'game-changing' - not so sure about that.

How big of an upgrade is the Pixel 9 Pro XL exactly?









I mean, these updates are great. But aren't those expected with a new phone release anyway? Aren't we supposed to get something new each year that would warrant an upgrade from previous models? We are. And Google is giving it. But... for $200 more? That's what I don't like .







Yep, it looks like a tough sell









every little edge counts

