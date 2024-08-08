Pixel 9's launch ruined thanks to price hikes? Maybe Google made a bad call this time
Hold on to your wallets, folks, because Google's latest pricing leak for the Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL is... baffling. According to what looks like a T-Mobile listing that leaked recently, the Pixel 9 Pro will start at $999.99, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL will jump to a hefty $1,199.99. If you're scratching your head thinking this isn't much different from the Pixel 8 Pro's $999 price tag, there's a catch.
Also, we have the fact that not everyone will be using all of these features. I discussed which ones I fancy using, and only one or two stood out to me from Google's offering.
While AI advancements do sound exciting (especially some of the photo magic), they might not be enough to justify the steep price increase for many people. Let's be honest - AI is cool, but it’s not always the game-changer that makes us rush to upgrade our phones. Many users still prioritize tangible upgrades like a better camera, longer battery life, and innovative design over incremental AI improvements.
Plus, Google's shift from offering physical pre-order gifts (like a Pixel Watch 2 or Pixel Buds Pro for the Pixel 8 Pro) to digital perks, such as 12 months of Google One AI Premium for Gemini Advanced, might not sit well with everyone. Digital freebies are nice, but they don't offer the same immediate, tangible value that comes with a physical item. This change might kill enthusiasm during the pre-order period...
We have the Tensor G4 chip, which seems to perform closer to the G3. I argued that a lack of a speed bump is not a huge deal, but when it comes to price, this is where I wince. Yep, it's not a huge deal because phones are fast anyway, but is Google trying to sell me yesterday's tech for more money? That's not how it should work.
We're also getting a design touch-up. I like the flat edges better, and the phone looks more modern, so I'll give that to Google. But the redesign also isn't huge, and we're talking about $200 here.
I'd expect at least a camera upgrade. But from rumors, it seems the 9 Pro XL is getting the same cameras as the Pixel 8 Pro: a 50MP main, a 48MP ultra-wide, and a 48MP telephoto. The selfie shooter is improved from 10.5MP to 42MP. Is this enough for you?
Overall, I know AI is undoubtedly the future; however, Google's new pricing for the Pixel 9 Pro might not be the best move. Only time will tell if Google's gamble pays off, but for now, it seems to me like a risky move.
Here's the twist: the Pixel 9 Pro, with its smaller 6.3-inch screen, is not the direct successor to the 6.7-inch Pixel 8 Pro. That role goes to the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which will reportedly come with a 6.8-inch display. This means you’ll be squeezing out an extra $200 for the true successor to last year's model.
Interestingly enough, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is rumored to start with 256GB of storage, which is a bump up from previous models that started at 128GB. Google might be thinking that more storage, a slightly larger screen, and fancy AI can justify the price hike.
But is it enough to make us part with our hard-earned cash?
Can AI bling justify a price hike?
Image Credit - PhoneArena
Google seems to be betting big on AI to sell the new Pixels. Its 22 reasons to buy this year's Pixel teaser had me thinking that Google's AI features aren't particularly new, though. Improved, yes, but 'game-changing' - not so sure about that.
How big of an upgrade is the Pixel 9 Pro XL exactly?
Image Credit - OnLeaks
The Pixel 9 Pro XL is the direct successor to the Pixel 8 Pro, although Google doesn't seem to want you to think that. Facts are facts though, no matter how you decide to name it. So don't let this "XL" there fool you.
The Pixel 8 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch screen, and the Pixel 9 Pro XL is rumored to come with a 6.8-inch screen, as I already mentioned. I can't take this as a huge upgrade, but more like some shaving of bezels and a teeny tiny growth of screen real estate.
I mean, these updates are great. But aren't those expected with a new phone release anyway? Aren't we supposed to get something new each year that would warrant an upgrade from previous models? We are. And Google is giving it. But... for $200 more? That's what I don't like.
Yep, it looks like a tough sell
Pixel 9 Pro XL (render) vs Pixel 8 Pro. | Image Credit - PhoneArena"
In my opinion, Google might be shooting itself in the foot with this pricing strategy. The significant price increase for the Pixel 9 Pro XL, together with the emphasis on AI and digital perks, seems to not be enough to lure in people. The smartphone market is incredibly competitive, and we have tons of options to choose from. Samsung also has AI features, Chinese companies are always looking for the next big thing, and rumors say the iPhone 16 Pro Max is going to actually be innovative.
If Google wants to stand out, it needs to offer more than just incremental AI improvements and more storage. The Pixel 9 Pro series needs to deliver tangible, exciting upgrades that make us feel we're getting real value for our money. Otherwise, Google risks losing ground in a market where every little edge counts.
Overall, I know AI is undoubtedly the future; however, Google's new pricing for the Pixel 9 Pro might not be the best move. Only time will tell if Google's gamble pays off, but for now, it seems to me like a risky move.
