Here's why the Pixel 9's AI will get outshined by Apple Intelligence and Galaxy AI

Galaxy AI: the key advertising point of the S24 series









Live Translate: Real-time translation for text and speech.

Real-time translation for text and speech. Interpreter: Translates conversations in real-time.

Translates conversations in real-time. Chat Assist: Provides assistance during chats.

Provides assistance during chats. Note Assist : Enhances note-taking with AI suggestions.

: Enhances note-taking with AI suggestions. Transcript Assist : Helps with creating and managing transcripts.

: Helps with creating and managing transcripts. Circle to Search: Allows users to circle text or objects to search for more information.

Allows users to circle text or objects to search for more information. AI Photo Editing: Offers suggestions for photo improvements.

Offers suggestions for photo improvements. Video Enhancements: Enhances video quality using AI.

Apple Intelligence: The Big Promises









Here's what the Apple Intelligence features are expected to be:





Email Tone Adjustment: Change the tone of emails to be more professional, friendly, or concise.

Change the tone of emails to be more professional, friendly, or concise. Proofreading : AI-powered grammar and style checking for emails.

: AI-powered grammar and style checking for emails. TL;DR Summarization: Generates summaries of emails highlighting key points.

Generates summaries of emails highlighting key points. Priority Notifications : Uses AI to prioritize personal notifications.

: Uses AI to prioritize personal notifications. Genmoji: Creates custom emojis based on user input.

Creates custom emojis based on user input. Image Playground : Builds custom images from descriptive words. (animation, sketch, illustration)

: Builds custom images from descriptive words. (animation, sketch, illustration) Image Wand : Converts rough sketches into polished images.

: Converts rough sketches into polished images. Enhanced Siri: Uses natural language understanding and personal context for more accurate responses. Also you can text to Siri.

Uses natural language understanding and personal context for more accurate responses. Also you can text to Siri. Memory Movie : Creates a movie about a specific person from your Photo Library.

Proofreading as an AI feature?

Pixel 9 Pro's AI... what difference could it make?









