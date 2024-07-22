22 reasons to get the Pixel 9 Pro
Google's gearing up to drop its next big thing, the Pixel 9 series, on August 13. While we've already seen tons of leaks about its design and specs, Google’s still keeping the buzz alive with teasers. With the launch date approaching, the company is pulling out all the stops to drum up excitement and recently shared a new video spotlighting the Pixel 9 Pro, giving us another glimpse of what’s to come.
Google’s latest teaser for the Pixel 9 Pro is a bit of a scavenger hunt. The company has laid out 22 reasons to upgrade, and the video invites you to hit pause at random to uncover why you might want to ditch your old phone. It's like a game where each pause reveals a fresh reason to make the switch to the new Pixel.
For example, when Google mentions “Not capturing the right moment,” it hints at the Best Take feature, while “The sky not being right” and “Photobombers” point to Magic Eraser. We can also expect support for the Unblur feature in Google Photos. And if “Wishing your photo had more scenery” is anything to go by, Google might be rolling out some AI image generation tech with the new Pixel phones.
Beyond photography, Google AI might also enhance other phone functions. For example, “Spending hours on hold” hints at the Hold for Me feature, while “Phone calls where you can barely hear the other person” points to Clear Calling. We can also look forward to more Gemini-powered productivity features, like Help me Write and Ask this video.
Google lists 22 reasons why you should get the Pixel 9 Pro
Video credit – Google
The video showcases 22 quirky “reasons” or features to consider getting the Pixel 9 Pro. They cover everything from wishing your photos captured more of the background to missing out on recommended movies and shows, struggling with inaudible phone calls, dealing with concert videos that feel too distant, and even your toddler not looking at the camera. It also tackles frustrations like having to scrub through videos for important details and much more.
Other reasons Google highlights include scenarios like half the family not facing the camera, missing out on key moments, wasting time on hold, and the sky not looking right. So, all these lead to two letters – AI. While Google doesn’t name the AI features directly, their descriptions make it pretty clear which features they’re hinting at.
Lately, Google’s been all about AI, so it makes sense for the tech giant to pack its next phones with cutting-edge features. The Pixel 9 series is set to launch with four different models: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Whether you're looking for a solid everyday phone or a high-powered powerhouse, it looks like Google’s got something for everyone this time.
