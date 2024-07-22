Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
22 reasons to get the Pixel 9 Pro

By
0comments
Google reveals 22 reasons you'll want to ditch your phone and upgrade to the next Pixel 9 Pro
Google's gearing up to drop its next big thing, the Pixel 9 series, on August 13. While we've already seen tons of leaks about its design and specs, Google’s still keeping the buzz alive with teasers. With the launch date approaching, the company is pulling out all the stops to drum up excitement and recently shared a new video spotlighting the Pixel 9 Pro, giving us another glimpse of what’s to come.

Google lists 22 reasons why you should get the Pixel 9 Pro


Google’s latest teaser for the Pixel 9 Pro is a bit of a scavenger hunt. The company has laid out 22 reasons to upgrade, and the video invites you to hit pause at random to uncover why you might want to ditch your old phone. It's like a game where each pause reveals a fresh reason to make the switch to the new Pixel.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Google

The video showcases 22 quirky “reasons” or features to consider getting the Pixel 9 Pro. They cover everything from wishing your photos captured more of the background to missing out on recommended movies and shows, struggling with inaudible phone calls, dealing with concert videos that feel too distant, and even your toddler not looking at the camera. It also tackles frustrations like having to scrub through videos for important details and much more.

Other reasons Google highlights include scenarios like half the family not facing the camera, missing out on key moments, wasting time on hold, and the sky not looking right. So, all these lead to two letters – AI. While Google doesn’t name the AI features directly, their descriptions make it pretty clear which features they’re hinting at.

For example, when Google mentions “Not capturing the right moment,” it hints at the Best Take feature, while “The sky not being right” and “Photobombers” point to Magic Eraser. We can also expect support for the Unblur feature in Google Photos. And if “Wishing your photo had more scenery” is anything to go by, Google might be rolling out some AI image generation tech with the new Pixel phones.

Beyond photography, Google AI might also enhance other phone functions. For example, “Spending hours on hold” hints at the Hold for Me feature, while “Phone calls where you can barely hear the other person” points to Clear Calling. We can also look forward to more Gemini-powered productivity features, like Help me Write and Ask this video.

Lately, Google’s been all about AI, so it makes sense for the tech giant to pack its next phones with cutting-edge features. The Pixel 9 series is set to launch with four different models: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Whether you're looking for a solid everyday phone or a high-powered powerhouse, it looks like Google’s got something for everyone this time.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

