Pixel 8's Google Assistant voice typing feature is coming to the Pixel 7 line
One of the things that Google does is take a feature that it promoted heavily to sell its latest phones and then add the feature to older Pixel models. A really good example of this is the Magic Eraser which it talked up to help sell the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Magic Eraser allows users to remove unwanted people, items, and pets from photos already processed. While Google didn't actually say anything, the focus on AI during the 2021 Pixel 6 event made many believe that Magic Eraser was off-limits for older non-Tensor powered models.
In February of this year, Google stunned the smartphone world by adding Magic Eraser support to all Pixel phones using the Google Photos app including the original generation Pixel and Pixel XL Not only that, but as I was reminded by my iPhone the other day, all iOS and non-Pixel Android models that are subscribed to the Google One cloud storage feature also can use Magic Eraser.
A new feature found right now only on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro can detect which language is being used when the voice typing feature is employed. For example, you can start voice typing in one language, switch to another language, and Google Assistant will seamlessly start typing in the new language. A "Language tag" on the display will show the last language detected by the Google Assistant.
Google's own support page (via AndroidPolice) for the feature gives away its future intentions. The passage that we want you to read says, "If you use multiple languages, Assistant voice typing can now automatically detect your spoken language seamlessly available on Pixel 8+ (coming soon to Pixel 7)." No, there is no Pixel 8 Plus model coming, Google is merely stating that this feature will be seen on future Pixel models as well as being added to the Pixel 7 series.
We don't know when this is coming to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and the specific mention on the support page of the Pixel 7 seems to indicate that the Tensor G1 is not enough silicon to add this capability to the Pixel 6 line at this time.
If you're not planning to buy the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro and are sticking with your older Pixel model, you can hope that features like the Audio Magic Eraser, which eliminates unwanted noises from audio recorded on a video, andthe Magic Editor, which allows users to change a photo's background, move subjects around, and much more, will be added to older Pixel models.
Another Pixel 8 series feature that owners of older Pixels might want is Best Take. The latter, another AI-powered feature, allows users to switch the face of each person captured in a group photo with a better picture of each person's face that might include a smile instead of a frown, or open eyes instead of closed eyes.
Things that are NOT allowed: