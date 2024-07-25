Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The Pixel 7a becomes the mid-range phone to go for with this epic $200 discount on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 7a becomes the mid-range phone to go for with this epic $200 discount on Amazon
Want a relatively contemporary Pixel phone in brand-new condition for under $300? Amazon comes to your rescue with a head-turning 40% discount on the Pixel 7a. That means you save $200 on the mid-range device, a no-brainer deal any Google fan should consider.

Get the Pixel 7a at its best price on Amazon

Prime Day may be over, but the Pixel 7a is still at its best price on Amazon! If you're looking for one, definitely take advantage of this deal. It lets you save $200 on the mid-range device, making it the Pixel phone to go for if you're on a budget!
$200 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


In case you're wondering, this deal first went live on Prime Day, landing the handset at its best price. But, even though the event is over and behind us now, the Android phone remains cheaper than it's ever been. Mind you, you won't find the same discount at Best Buy. Over here, the handset is available at its standard price of $499.

True, the Pixel 7a already has a successor, so it's not exactly the latest model you can get from Google's mid-range lineup. But let's be honest: does paying roughly $450 for a discounted Pixel 8a sound as tempting as getting the older version for less than $300? We don't think so.

This handset has a compact 6.1-inch OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rates, which sounds pretty reasonable for its current asking price. Besides that, you have a Tensor G2 chip under the hood. The in-house processor provides great everyday performance, even though it's less powerful than a Snapdragon SoC. You can even play games on your new Pixel phone, but keep in mind that it may get slightly warm during intense gaming sessions.

Camera-wise, your Pixel 7a performs admirably with its 64MP wide primary unit on the rear. Another 13MP ultra-wide camera keeps it company, giving you great-looking photos with accurate colors and lots of detail. For selfies, you get a 13MP front sensor.

This Google phone may have been launched in 2023, but it'll remain up-to-date until 2028. Given its performance, great camera (for its price), and good-looking display, the Pixel 7a is a pretty good investment at its current price. Get yours and save $200 on Amazon while you can.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 7 - Deals History
27 stories
25 Jul, 2024
The Pixel 7a becomes the mid-range phone to go for with this epic $200 discount on Amazon
16 Jul, 2024
Smashing Prime Day deal saves you 50% on the Pixel 7a, landing it at its second-best price
04 Jul, 2024
Prices for the amazing Pixel 7 Pro have plunged below $400, making it a real steal
26 Jun, 2024
The amazing Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB sells like hotcakes after a whopping 57% discount
14 Jun, 2024
Save $245 on the old but gold Google Pixel 7 with this amazing deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

AI giants on notice: US, EU, and UK team up for fair play
AI giants on notice: US, EU, and UK team up for fair play
Google Messages update brings Snapchat-like face filters
Google Messages update brings Snapchat-like face filters
This older version of Amazon's entry-level Fire 7 tablet is ridiculously cheap for a limited time
This older version of Amazon's entry-level Fire 7 tablet is ridiculously cheap for a limited time
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra can't support the S Pen indeed
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra can't support the S Pen indeed
You can now talk to Gemini without installing it, here's how
You can now talk to Gemini without installing it, here's how
Threads update gives you the option to save search results as a dedicated feed
Threads update gives you the option to save search results as a dedicated feed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless