The Pixel 7a becomes the mid-range phone to go for with this epic $200 discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Want a relatively contemporary Pixel phone in brand-new condition for under $300? Amazon comes to your rescue with a head-turning 40% discount on the Pixel 7a. That means you save $200 on the mid-range device, a no-brainer deal any Google fan should consider.
In case you're wondering, this deal first went live on Prime Day, landing the handset at its best price. But, even though the event is over and behind us now, the Android phone remains cheaper than it's ever been. Mind you, you won't find the same discount at Best Buy. Over here, the handset is available at its standard price of $499.
This handset has a compact 6.1-inch OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rates, which sounds pretty reasonable for its current asking price. Besides that, you have a Tensor G2 chip under the hood. The in-house processor provides great everyday performance, even though it's less powerful than a Snapdragon SoC. You can even play games on your new Pixel phone, but keep in mind that it may get slightly warm during intense gaming sessions.
This Google phone may have been launched in 2023, but it'll remain up-to-date until 2028. Given its performance, great camera (for its price), and good-looking display, the Pixel 7a is a pretty good investment at its current price. Get yours and save $200 on Amazon while you can.
In case you're wondering, this deal first went live on Prime Day, landing the handset at its best price. But, even though the event is over and behind us now, the Android phone remains cheaper than it's ever been. Mind you, you won't find the same discount at Best Buy. Over here, the handset is available at its standard price of $499.
True, the Pixel 7a already has a successor, so it's not exactly the latest model you can get from Google's mid-range lineup. But let's be honest: does paying roughly $450 for a discounted Pixel 8a sound as tempting as getting the older version for less than $300? We don't think so.
This handset has a compact 6.1-inch OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rates, which sounds pretty reasonable for its current asking price. Besides that, you have a Tensor G2 chip under the hood. The in-house processor provides great everyday performance, even though it's less powerful than a Snapdragon SoC. You can even play games on your new Pixel phone, but keep in mind that it may get slightly warm during intense gaming sessions.
Camera-wise, your Pixel 7a performs admirably with its 64MP wide primary unit on the rear. Another 13MP ultra-wide camera keeps it company, giving you great-looking photos with accurate colors and lots of detail. For selfies, you get a 13MP front sensor.
This Google phone may have been launched in 2023, but it'll remain up-to-date until 2028. Given its performance, great camera (for its price), and good-looking display, the Pixel 7a is a pretty good investment at its current price. Get yours and save $200 on Amazon while you can.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
25 Jul, 2024The Pixel 7a becomes the mid-range phone to go for with this epic $200 discount on Amazon
16 Jul, 2024Smashing Prime Day deal saves you 50% on the Pixel 7a, landing it at its second-best price
04 Jul, 2024Prices for the amazing Pixel 7 Pro have plunged below $400, making it a real steal
26 Jun, 2024The amazing Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB sells like hotcakes after a whopping 57% discount
14 Jun, 2024Save $245 on the old but gold Google Pixel 7 with this amazing deal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: