Leaked TV ads reveal new features for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Twitter tipster SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) has leaked a pair of 30-second commercials for the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 . The ad for the former details a new Macro Focus feature that won't be available on the Pixel 7. This will allow Pixel 7 Pro users to snap close-ups. The Super Res Zoom, which featured a 4x optical zoom and 20x hybrid zoom for the Pixel 6 Pro, goes to 6x optical and 30x hybrid on the new premium model.





Another new feature for the camera, which is expected on both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, is similar to the iPhone's Cinematic Mode. This shifts between two subjects while keeping one sharply focused while the other is blurred in the background. It's a cool cinematic trick used on television and in the movies, especially for dramas. Google will call its version of this feature "Cinematic Blur," or "Movie Motion Blur" based on machine translation.



Settings > Battery > Battery Saver > Extreme Battery Saver > Essential apps to make your selections.



And last, but definitely not least, the normal Pixel 7: That's it pic.twitter.com/QofDfp7lfw — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) October 2, 2022

Google is also promoting the Extreme Battery Saver which it says will allow you to use your device for up to 72 hours. Keep in mind though that this shuts down all apps except for those you select to stay active. The apps that will no longer work with this mode enabled are "grayed out" on the display. Certain apps such as the Phone, Messages, Clock, and Settings will remain active. It's up to you to select the other apps you need to have running. Go toto make your selections.

Google has typically allowed older Pixel models to pick up some of the new features offered on the latest models. So those with last year's Pixel 6 series could end up with some new features as well. And even though facial recognition showed up in the Google Play Console listed as "android.hardware.biometrics.face," there was no mention of the Face Unlock feature in either ad.



