Pixel 7 Pro: Google losing “best camera phone” title to iPhone and Samsung once and forever?

Is Google trying to save money by equipping Pixel 7 Pro with an inferior zoom camera, made by Samsung instead of Sony?









is more willing to choose Samsung over another manufacturer for components now.



The truth is that the Samsung GM1 sensor is significantly cheaper than Sony's IMX586, and that's because it's also the comparatively weaker camera, despite appearing to be similar on paper. Sure, both sensor measure 1/2-inches in size, but if you dig a little deeper, you'll find out that the Sony IMX586 has a true 48MP resolution, which, even when binned to 12MP, provides great details and excellent sharpness on the Pixel 6 Pro.



On the other hand, Samsung's GM1 sensor uses something called pixel interpolation to convert a 12MP picture into 48MP. The thing is that the software stitching and trickery can only go as far. In the sample photos shown above and provided by



Now, is it surefire that Google will completely ruin the amazing 4x zoom camera by switching to the GM1 sensor? Of course not. But generally speaking, a hardware downgrade never seems like a good idea for a flagship phone, especially if that piece of hardware performs as amazingly as the 4x Sony sensor on the Pixel 6 Pro does.



The cherry on top? Rumors say that Google is planning to stick to the same 12MP ultra-wide-angle cameras for Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, as well as the same 11MP front-facing camera from the Pixel 6 Pro.



In my book, that's the wrong decision since the selfie shooter on my Pixel 6 Pro is just OK compared to a phone like the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the ultra-wide-angle camera is one of the weakest amongst all Android flagships and even compared to the iPhone 13...



Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Is 2022 the year for fixing Google's camera issues or for creating more problems?

But despite all of that, as mentioned above, a decision to switch from the more technically impressive Sony camera to a more affordable Samsung sensor for your new flagship phone is… bizarre.



What also doesn't help Google's quest to get back on top of the phone camera food chain is the fact that my personal Pixel 6 Pro has some camera issues that must be addressed, and as of now, it's not clear if Google will do something to fix them on the Pixel 7...



Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have what's likely the worst lens-flaring issue out of any phone on the market right now

A ton of noise videos and photos taken with the ultra-wide-angle camera, which, according to rumors, likely won't be replaced

Poor Portrait Mode implementation with bad texture rendering and edge detection even on the Pixel 6 Pro, which has a zoom camera but can't use it for portraits

Slow Night Mode compared to other flagship phones

Overheating issues when using the camera for extended periods of time

Poor battery life and battery management, which isn't directly related to a bad camera experience but can limit your photo and video-taking time

In the end, as I said, I'm ready to cut Google some slack for the fact that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to start at only $600-900. In a world of $1,100-1,200 iPhone 14 Pro models and a $1,800 Galaxy Z Fold 4, half the price of other modern flagships should certainly give Google some room for error.



What about you? Would you pay $100 more for a better camera experience on the Pixel 7 series, and what are your thoughts on Google's camera fallout?