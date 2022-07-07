Xiaomi 12S Ultra: Shattering iPhone and Galaxy computational photography camera dreams into pieces?



It’s important to note that while the German-Chinese-Japanese coalition has produced a very Leica-inspired camera phone, Xiaomi and Leica haven’t totally forced their understanding of photography onto users.



You get two shooting modes on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. The first one is Leica Authentic, and I’d describe it as cinematic and even moody sometimes if your scene is darker. You’ll either love it or find it a bit too much.

The Leica Authentic shooting mode’s properties are:

Xiaomi 12S Ultra boasts the three largest cameras sensors on the market - primary, zoom, and ultra-wide - how good are they?





Ultra-wide camera: Sony IMX 586 1/2-inch,13mm, f/2.2

Wide camera: Sony IMX 989 1-inch type, 23mm, f/1.9

Zoom camera: Sony IMX 586 1/2-inch,120mm, f/4.1

35mm black and white Leica Portrait Mode

50mm colored Portrait Mode images

90mm Portrait Mode

Xiaomi 12S Ultra teaches us that iPhone and Android camera issues start and end with “computational photography”





Is the Xiaomi 12S Ultra’s camera the End Game?





In other words, Leica Authentic is what you get when you combine the mighty Sony IMX 989 with Leica’s approach to images, while the Leica Vibrant puts a smartphone camera filter (not literally!) on top of that to make it more social media-ready and much more similar to the image processing of phones like the Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13.Which one do I like more? The Leica Authentic mode, of course. However, I won’t be surprised if the average Joe finds the Leica Vibrant mode more appealing. People generally tend to find brighter photos more pleasing, especially when viewed on their phones. Remember that I’m evaluating these samples on a pretty color-accurate MacBook screen.Sure, the primary sensor on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the star of the show, but the flagship also has two other cameras, which happen to be… excellent. For one, yes - the Xiaomi 12S Ultra now officially has the camera system with the largest camera sensors on any phone - wide, ultra-wide, and zoom cameras:And although the zoom and ultra-wide-angle snappers on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra have remained unchanged compared to last year’s Mi 11 Ultra, they are still amongst the best ones out there, and the image quality from the early samples I see confirms just that.It goes without saying the Galaxy S22 Ultra will comfortably outperform the Xiaomi 12S Ultra when it comes to long-range zoom (Anything beyond 15x). However, the 12S Ultra puts up a really strong fight at those 2-10x zoom shots, and thanks to its powerful sensor cropping techniques and dedicated 5x camera, it often outperforms the Galaxy. Some 10x shots are much closer than you’d expect, given the hardware differences.What’s very interesting is that despite the fact that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra has just one 5x zoom lens, Xiaomi lets users pick between three different focal lengths that fall between the 23-120mm range of the primary and zoom cameras. They will be cropped from the big 50MP 1-inch sensor and offer:The results look fantastic, especially when you know they are cropped from the main sensor and don’t use dedicated zoom lenses. The range is brilliant for all kinds of portraits, and Leica’s filters on top are the cherry on top.Then, the ultra-wide-angle camera is very strong too, and shines in low-light (thanks to the big sensor) but also in close-ups because it has autofocus for Macro Mode. The big sensor makes shooting close-ups with natural bokeh possible, which is almost unseen in ultra-wide-angle cameras.In the end, I’ll leave you with a little teaser photo (above) for one of my upcoming stories, which will discuss how and why “computational photography” turned modern phones into great but not necessarily authentic cameras. And I’m not making this reference by coincidence.The Xiaomi 12S Ultra’s job seems to be exactly focused on solving the “computational photography vs authentic camera” imbalance that’s been bugging modern smartphone cameras for years now. It’s quite literally the first phone on the market that combines a full 1-inch type sensor with modern smartphone image processing (and Leica’s flavor on top).As I mentioned in the beginning, I’d be hesitant to draw any final conclusions based on the samples we’ve seen here until we test the 12S Ultra for ourselves. However, what I know for sure is that Xiaomi spent nearly a whole year working only on the camera of the 12S Ultra (it was mentioned during the launch of the phone), which is why the big flagship was delayed and didn’t come out earlier (as the “Xiaomi 12 Ultra”).What I also know is that Leica is a German company, and as someone who happens to live in Germany, I can tell you that Germans are… strict and demanding. All the rumors are true. You can also tell that by looking at the short film that shows Xiaomi and Leica’s teams getting together to work on the 12S Ulta’s camera. It’s a lot of back and forth.On the other hand, Xiaomi is a phone maker, and computational photography has been a big part of the company’s understanding of how to make phone cameras.The two different approaches to imaging seem to have provided an opportunity to find the best balance between Leica’s Authentic image style and Xiaomi’s people-pleasing processing, and it seems like the Chinese and Germans might have figured it out by giving users a choice. You know - Leica Authentic or Leica (Xiaomi) Vibrant.