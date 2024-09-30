Subscribe to access exclusive content
The Pixel 7 256GB is true hot seller at 40% off on Amazon

By
0comments
Deals Google
A Google Pixel 7 stands upright, showcasing its black glass back panel, against a background of soft purple and orange lighting with a blurred potted plant and circular light reflections.
The Pixel 7 may not be a spring chicken, but it's a true bargain right now, making all Pixel users on a budget fall in love with it once again. Its 256GB version is currently on sale at a lovely $283 discount on Amazon, letting you score a unit for just under $416. Given that the phone's usual cost is about $700, it's a real must-have at its current price.

Pixel 7 256GB: Save $283 on Amazon!

The Pixel 7 with 256GB of storage is discounted by $283 and can be yours for just under $416. The phone offers fast performance and takes amazing photos. Act fast and save now!
$283 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


We suggest hurrying up, as the phone has been available at this awesome discount for a couple of weeks. And since there isn't exactly a timer on this promo, we've got to assume that there is a chance it might end soon. Although the discount is offered by a third-party seller, Amazon manages the shipping process, and there is also a 30-day return policy in case you aren't happy with your purchase.

But why would you want to return this gem of a phone? Boasting an AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 is more than capable of handling most tasks and demanding games like Genshin Impact without even breaking a sweat.

It's also a perfect choice for someone in the market for a camera phone, as this fella boasts Google's image-processing magic and takes gorgeous pictures with its 50 MP main camera. Additionally, it can capture videos in 4K at 60 fps.

Even though it features a somewhat smaller battery of 4,355mAh than most phones have nowadays, it has enough power to get you through an entire day without needing a recharge. Furthermore, it can reach 50% in just 30 minutes when using a 30W charger.

All in all, the Pixel 7 delivers impressive performance, outstanding camera features, and solid battery life—all at a budget-friendly price. Don't hesitate! Grab your Pixel 7 with 256GB of storage at an incredible discount today!
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

