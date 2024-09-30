The Pixel 7 256GB is true hot seller at 40% off on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
The Pixel 7 may not be a spring chicken, but it's a true bargain right now, making all Pixel users on a budget fall in love with it once again. Its 256GB version is currently on sale at a lovely $283 discount on Amazon, letting you score a unit for just under $416. Given that the phone's usual cost is about $700, it's a real must-have at its current price.
We suggest hurrying up, as the phone has been available at this awesome discount for a couple of weeks. And since there isn't exactly a timer on this promo, we've got to assume that there is a chance it might end soon. Although the discount is offered by a third-party seller, Amazon manages the shipping process, and there is also a 30-day return policy in case you aren't happy with your purchase.
But why would you want to return this gem of a phone? Boasting an AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 is more than capable of handling most tasks and demanding games like Genshin Impact without even breaking a sweat.
Even though it features a somewhat smaller battery of 4,355mAh than most phones have nowadays, it has enough power to get you through an entire day without needing a recharge. Furthermore, it can reach 50% in just 30 minutes when using a 30W charger.
All in all, the Pixel 7 delivers impressive performance, outstanding camera features, and solid battery life—all at a budget-friendly price. Don't hesitate! Grab your Pixel 7 with 256GB of storage at an incredible discount today!
We suggest hurrying up, as the phone has been available at this awesome discount for a couple of weeks. And since there isn't exactly a timer on this promo, we've got to assume that there is a chance it might end soon. Although the discount is offered by a third-party seller, Amazon manages the shipping process, and there is also a 30-day return policy in case you aren't happy with your purchase.
But why would you want to return this gem of a phone? Boasting an AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 is more than capable of handling most tasks and demanding games like Genshin Impact without even breaking a sweat.
It's also a perfect choice for someone in the market for a camera phone, as this fella boasts Google's image-processing magic and takes gorgeous pictures with its 50 MP main camera. Additionally, it can capture videos in 4K at 60 fps.
Even though it features a somewhat smaller battery of 4,355mAh than most phones have nowadays, it has enough power to get you through an entire day without needing a recharge. Furthermore, it can reach 50% in just 30 minutes when using a 30W charger.
All in all, the Pixel 7 delivers impressive performance, outstanding camera features, and solid battery life—all at a budget-friendly price. Don't hesitate! Grab your Pixel 7 with 256GB of storage at an incredible discount today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
30 Sep, 2024The Pixel 7 256GB is true hot seller at 40% off on Amazon
28 Sep, 2024Amazon makes the Pixel 7a an even better choice ahead of Prime Day with this new discount
21 Sep, 2024The Pixel 7a is real budget star at $155 off on Amazon
17 Sep, 2024The Pixel 7 Pro gets even heftier 56% discount on Amazon — act fast and save now
13 Sep, 2024The 256GB Pixel 7 continues to sell like hot cakes at this huge $319 discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: