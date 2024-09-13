The 256GB Pixel 7 continues to sell like hot cakes at this huge $319 discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Do you like Pixel phones but find the latest Pixel 9 Series too expensive for your budget? No worries! You can find a pretty good deal on the Pixel 7. This fella may be no spring chicken, but it now gives you plenty of bang for your buck for 46% off! The awesome bargain is live at Amazon-owned retailer Woot, where it'll be available throughout September 18 or until supplies run out.
In case you prefer shopping at Amazon exclusively, you can also find a discount on the old but gold Google Pixel phone over there. The largest e-commerce store offers a slightly humbler 40% markdown on the 256GB configuration in Obsidian.
As for the camera, this Google handset features a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and PDAF, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8MP selfie unit, offering greatly color-accurate photos with a good amount of detail. Be sure to check out our camera samples via our Pixel 7 review to get a better idea of what this fella is capable of.
At its current price, the Pixel 7 offers plenty of value for money. However, its $379.99 asking price at Woot may be too much for some users. If you're among them, we suggest considering this alternative.
Currently, Amazon sells the Pixel 7a with 128GB of storage for less than $350. That saves you $153 on the Obsidian coating, which is a pretty great offer if you're asking us.
Given its lower starting price of about $500, the Pixel 7a is obviously slightly less capable than its non-A-Series sibling. But it has some advantages that you shouldn't overlook. For starters, this puppy has an even more compact design, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display with the same 90Hz max refresh rates and a Tensor G2 chip.
Now, this isn't the first time we've encountered this promo. The seller has launched it several times before. But that doesn't mean you should neglect it, as you're getting as much as $319 in savings on the 256GB model, which usually costs $699.
In case you prefer shopping at Amazon exclusively, you can also find a discount on the old but gold Google Pixel phone over there. The largest e-commerce store offers a slightly humbler 40% markdown on the 256GB configuration in Obsidian.
This bad boy may no longer be among the latest trendsetters in the Android world, but it remains a top choice for users seeking a compact phone with a great camera. It sports a 6.3-inch OLED display with 60-90Hz refresh rates and features a Tensor G2 chip under its hood. This processor doesn't emphasize raw horsepower as much as machine learning, giving you a fantastic user experience.
As for the camera, this Google handset features a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and PDAF, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8MP selfie unit, offering greatly color-accurate photos with a good amount of detail. Be sure to check out our camera samples via our Pixel 7 review to get a better idea of what this fella is capable of.
At its current price, the Pixel 7 offers plenty of value for money. However, its $379.99 asking price at Woot may be too much for some users. If you're among them, we suggest considering this alternative.
The Pixel 7a might be a better option for some
Currently, Amazon sells the Pixel 7a with 128GB of storage for less than $350. That saves you $153 on the Obsidian coating, which is a pretty great offer if you're asking us.
Given its lower starting price of about $500, the Pixel 7a is obviously slightly less capable than its non-A-Series sibling. But it has some advantages that you shouldn't overlook. For starters, this puppy has an even more compact design, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display with the same 90Hz max refresh rates and a Tensor G2 chip.
The camera setup is also mostly similar, as you can see from the camera samples in our Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7 review. Finally, while both devices get the three major OS upgrades plus five years of security patches, the Pixel 7a will be supported until 2028, as it was released in 2023 and not 2022.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
13 Sep, 2024The 256GB Pixel 7 continues to sell like hot cakes at this huge $319 discount
09 Sep, 2024The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
07 Sep, 2024The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
03 Sep, 2024The Pixel 7 Pro is 54% off on Amazon and sells like hot cakes
26 Aug, 2024The Pixel 7a dips in price again, becoming the budget phone you should get
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: