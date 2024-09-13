Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
The 256GB Pixel 7 continues to sell like hot cakes at this huge $319 discount

Pixel 7 in Obsidian with its display turned on, placed on a table.
Do you like Pixel phones but find the latest Pixel 9 Series too expensive for your budget? No worries! You can find a pretty good deal on the Pixel 7. This fella may be no spring chicken, but it now gives you plenty of bang for your buck for 46% off! The awesome bargain is live at Amazon-owned retailer Woot, where it'll be available throughout September 18 or until supplies run out.

Pixel 7, 256GB, Obsidian: Save $319 at Woot

Woot re-releases its magnificent Pixel 7 promo. Once again, you can save $319 on the smartphone with 256GB of storage in Obsidian. The offer isn't matched by Amazon, and it'll stay active until
$319 off (46%)
$379 99
$699
Buy at Woot

Pixel 7, 256GB, Obsidian: Save $283 at Amazon

If you prefer shopping at Amazon, you can get the Pixel 7 with 256GB of storage for 40% off. That saves you $283 at the largest e-commerce seller. Get one and save while you can.
$283 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


Now, this isn't the first time we've encountered this promo. The seller has launched it several times before. But that doesn't mean you should neglect it, as you're getting as much as $319 in savings on the 256GB model, which usually costs $699.

In case you prefer shopping at Amazon exclusively, you can also find a discount on the old but gold Google Pixel phone over there. The largest e-commerce store offers a slightly humbler 40% markdown on the 256GB configuration in Obsidian.

This bad boy may no longer be among the latest trendsetters in the Android world, but it remains a top choice for users seeking a compact phone with a great camera. It sports a 6.3-inch OLED display with 60-90Hz refresh rates and features a Tensor G2 chip under its hood. This processor doesn't emphasize raw horsepower as much as machine learning, giving you a fantastic user experience.

As for the camera, this Google handset features a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and PDAF, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10.8MP selfie unit, offering greatly color-accurate photos with a good amount of detail. Be sure to check out our camera samples via our Pixel 7 review to get a better idea of what this fella is capable of.

At its current price, the Pixel 7 offers plenty of value for money. However, its $379.99 asking price at Woot may be too much for some users. If you're among them, we suggest considering this alternative.

The Pixel 7a might be a better option for some


Currently, Amazon sells the Pixel 7a with 128GB of storage for less than $350. That saves you $153 on the Obsidian coating, which is a pretty great offer if you're asking us.

Save $153 on the Pixel 7a at Amazon

If you want an even more affordable Pixel phone, consider the Pixel 7a. This fella will receive security updates until 2028 and is now $153 cheaper on Amazon. Keep in mind that this is the 128GB model.
$153 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Given its lower starting price of about $500, the Pixel 7a is obviously slightly less capable than its non-A-Series sibling. But it has some advantages that you shouldn't overlook. For starters, this puppy has an even more compact design, featuring a 6.1-inch OLED display with the same 90Hz max refresh rates and a Tensor G2 chip.

The camera setup is also mostly similar, as you can see from the camera samples in our Google Pixel 7a vs Pixel 7 review. Finally, while both devices get the three major OS upgrades plus five years of security patches, the Pixel 7a will be supported until 2028, as it was released in 2023 and not 2022.
