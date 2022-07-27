Pixel 6A: Another missed opportunity for Google sets the stage for Nothing Phone to shine bright

Google's "A" series of phones have been the company's best-sellers for a reason…

I'll admit I was a little bit skeptical of Carl Pei's Nothing Phone at first (mostly due to all the artificial hype that surrounds it), but now that I see what Google has to offer at the same £399 price, I might have tomy initial impressions…If I had to summarize it without making you read the entire story, I'd say that the Nothing Phone seems much more well-rounded, but also morecompared to the Pixel 6A. That's because it comes with standout features that you canrecognize as advantageous compared to the Pixel 6A - like if you're at the store and looking at both phones side by side.The first and biggest one (which I'll also discuss in another story) is the lack of a high refresh rate display on the Pixel 6A. This, of course, is something the Nothing Phone offers.In a nutshell, the 120Hz screen on the Nothing Phone 1 should make the day-to-day experience of using the device feel muchcompared to the Pixel 6A, and that'd be despite the fact that the Pixel 6A comes with a slightly more capable chip on paper.

Pixel 6A is dominated by Nothing Phone 1 (and other mid-range Android phones) when it comes to charging - across the board





It might be for me.



If the lackluster charging speeds weren't enough, Google also decided to leave out wireless charging and reverse wireless charging from the Pixel 6A. While these used to be considered flagship features two years ago, in 2022, they aren't.





Samsung's mid-range devices offer wireless charging, and the ever. This lets you use the back of the phone to charge accessories. It's a highly underrated feature that I literally wish a had on my



Shockingly, Nothing Phone 1 matches Pixel 6A for software updates and might give you a more bug-free experience



That's a big one, and the reason that Google prides itself on the company's software, which the company quite literally… makes. Like from scratch. But apparently, that doesn't mean much because Nothing Phone 1 matches the Pixel 6A's promise for three years of Android updates, which means both of them will get to Android 15.



To be clear, none of the two is the gold standard here, as Samsung's mid-range phones now promise up to 4 years of Android OS updates and 5 years of security patches. However, while the Nothing Phone 1's situation seems understandable, I can't say the same about Google, which, again… makes Android . Yet, phones from other manufacturers enjoy longer software support?!

Software updates aside, the Nothing Phone 1 might also give you a more bug-free experience overall...



That's because the Google Pixel 6A uses the same software and chip as You know - as if the old bugs weren't enough...



Will Pixel 6A's camera be enough to save Google and give Pixel a big advantage over other mid-range phones?



But, wait, wait, wait... Hold on! We haven't talked cameras yet, right?





Really, Google's only saving grace could be the Pixel 6A's camera. We know why - it's historically been... probably the biggest selling point of the Pixel. Really, Google's only saving grace could be the Pixel 6A's camera. We know why - it's historically been... probably the biggest selling point of the Pixel.





However, even if this one turns out to be better than the one on the Nothing Phone, at this point, I'm not sure it'd make up for all the other shortcomings discussed in this story! Don't you agree?



What doesn't make things better is that early camera tests I’ve come across suggest that the Nothing Phone can take very accurate photos with more natural colors compared to the Pixel 6A. Nothing's phone seems to be very capable when it comes to Night Mode photos too, which is where Google's magical software usually excels.



From looking at a few early comparisons, I can tell you that it seems like Google's trusty Sony IMX 363 camera sensor (which the company has been using and abusing for five years now), seems to finally be showing its age. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 1 uses much larger and much newer rear cameras, both at 50MP (vs 12MP on the Pixel). On top of that it lets you take Macro Mode photos!



Still, I can't say the Nothing Phone 1 has a better camera than the Pixel 6A until we've done our own camera comparison, which is coming out soon. But even the fact that the Nothing Phone 1, a device from a new company, has a good shot at beating Google's Pixel when it comes to the camera is something to pay attention to! We'll see how that goes...



In the end: Google's Pixel 6A appears to be stuck in the past; has old and new problems, and much tougher competition than before



Of course, I don't mean that it needed thick bezels and a home button. However, despite its "flagship-grade" chip, Google's mid-ranger doesn't seem to be bringing true flagship performance like on Apple's iPhone SE, and it even has the same 60Hz display as the iPhone which isn't going to be nearly as smooth as on Apple's device. Of course, I don't mean that it needed thick bezels and a home button. However, despite its "flagship-grade" chip, Google's mid-ranger doesn't seem to be bringing true flagship performance like on Apple's iPhone SE, and it even has the same 60Hz display as the iPhone which isn't going to be nearly as smooth as on Apple's device.





The worse news is that the iPhone SE isn't what Google should be afraid of… Phones like the Nothing Phone 1, which is riding on the momentum of a massive hype wave and positive reviews, and Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE, which, frankly, will probably have the Pixel 6A beaten in every single way, are what should make Google worried. The Nothin Phone 1 and Galaxy S21 FE are now at the same or nearly the same price as the Pixel 6A too, which doesn't help Google's phone to stand out... at all.



I'll discuss the Pixel 6A's serious issues like the 60Hz screen and flawed fingerprint reader that seems to let anyone unlock it in an upcoming story, but… they have me worried too.



What about you? Let me know what you think about the Pixel 6A! I'll discuss the Pixel 6A's serious issues like the 60Hz screen and flawed fingerprint reader that seems to let anyone unlock it in an upcoming story, but… they have me worried too.