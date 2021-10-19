Pixel 6 and 6 Pro size comparison: how do they stack up against competitors and older Pixels

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro size comparison: how do they stack up against competitors and older Pixels1
As an integral part of that hardware, though, size is also crucial when making a purchase decision, which is why we are here to help you out with that. In this article, we will put into perspective how the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro compare size-wise to competitors and older Pixel models.
Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6 Pro
Before actually pitting them against anything else, it is important to know how the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro differ from each other in terms of size.
As you can see, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are not that much different in sizes. Both of Google's new phones can be considered big and are mostly similar, with the Pro version being noticeably taller. Living up to its name, the Pixel 6 Pro also has a higher screen to body ratio, making use of that extra size. It seems the choice between the two will boil down more to features rather than size.
Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3
From the looks of things, Google has really doubled down on big phones with the Pixel 6 lineup. Since both the regular and the pro version are almost the same size, it is natural that previous generations get dwarfed by the Pixel 6.
Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL
Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 vs Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus 9
Here's where things get a little more interesting. The Pixel 6 beats all three of its main competitors in terms of chunkiness, except when it comes to the OnePlus 9, which is a bit thicker in comparison. Hopefully Google releases a smaller pixel sometime in the future for those who prefer smaller phones in their pockets. Otherwise, there are always the pixel 5 and 5a for instance.
Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Galaxy S21 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 Pro
Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone XS vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus
Now we finally reach the heavy weight category, where the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro mainly belong. It seems that the closes contender to the new Pixels we have size-wise is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (RIP Galaxy Note series). The OnePlus 9 Pro is also a worthy opponent, with the only noticeable difference being the width. The Pixel 6 Pro even beats the phablet looking iPhone 13 Pro max in length and thickness.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Google Pixel 6 (70 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-