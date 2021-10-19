Notification Center

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro size comparison: how do they stack up against competitors and older Pixels

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
1
Pixel 6 and 6 Pro size comparison: how do they stack up against competitors and older Pixels
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are barely a mystery by now, and that is especially true about their hardware design. Google itself practically revealed it a month back by showcasing the back of both phones in glass enclosures at the NYC Google Store. Later on, we also got to see the front of the new pixels in billboard ads and finally in Google’s own website.

This year, Google has decided that it’s high time smartphones try to step out from their cocoon and finally evolve into a new hardware design. The new look that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro bring to the table is refreshing, different, and stylish.

As an integral part of that hardware, though, size is also crucial when making a purchase decision, which is why we are here to help you out with that. In this article, we will put into perspective how the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro compare size-wise to competitors and older Pixel models.

Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6 Pro


Before actually pitting them against anything else, it is important to know how the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro differ from each other in terms of size.

Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6
Dimensions

6.31 x 2.96 x 0.32 inches

158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.30 oz (207 g)

Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Dimensions

6.45 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches

163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.41 oz (210 g)

Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6
Dimensions

6.31 x 2.96 x 0.32 inches

158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.30 oz (207 g)

Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Dimensions

6.45 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches

163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.41 oz (210 g)

See the full Google Pixel 6 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.

As you can see, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are not that much different in sizes. Both of Google's new phones can be considered big and are mostly similar, with the Pro version being noticeably taller. Living up to its name, the Pixel 6 Pro also has a higher screen to body ratio, making use of that extra size. It seems the choice between the two will boil down more to features rather than size.

Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3


Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6
Dimensions

6.31 x 2.96 x 0.32 inches

158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.30 oz (207 g)

Google Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5
Dimensions

5.7 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches

144.7 x 70.4 x 8 mm

Weight

5.33 oz (151 g)

Google Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4
Dimensions

5.79 x 2.71 x 0.32 inches

147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm

Weight

5.71 oz (162 g)

Google Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3
Dimensions

5.73 x 2.69 x 0.31 inches

145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm

Weight

5.22 oz (148 g)

Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6
Dimensions

6.31 x 2.96 x 0.32 inches

158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.30 oz (207 g)

Google Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5
Dimensions

5.7 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches

144.7 x 70.4 x 8 mm

Weight

5.33 oz (151 g)

Google Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4
Dimensions

5.79 x 2.71 x 0.32 inches

147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm

Weight

5.71 oz (162 g)

Google Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3
Dimensions

5.73 x 2.69 x 0.31 inches

145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm

Weight

5.22 oz (148 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


From the looks of things, Google has really doubled down on big phones with the Pixel 6 lineup. Since both the regular and the pro version are almost the same size, it is natural that previous generations get dwarfed by the Pixel 6.

Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL


Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Dimensions

6.45 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches

163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.41 oz (210 g)

Google Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL
Dimensions

6.31 x 2.96 x 0.32 inches

160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm

Weight

6.81 oz (193 g)

Google Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 XL
Dimensions

6.22 x 3.02 x 0.31 inches

158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm

Weight

6.49 oz (184 g)

Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Dimensions

6.45 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches

163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.41 oz (210 g)

Google Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL
Dimensions

6.31 x 2.96 x 0.32 inches

160.4 x 75.1 x 8.2 mm

Weight

6.81 oz (193 g)

Google Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 XL
Dimensions

6.22 x 3.02 x 0.31 inches

158 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm

Weight

6.49 oz (184 g)

See the full Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Google Pixel 4 XL vs Google Pixel 3 XL size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Here we finally see some significant differences. First of all, it is immediately obvious that the Pixel 6 Pro is a bit thicker compared to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 3 XL. Although, this measurement is somewhat misleading, since it probably accounts for the hefty camera bar, as Google calls it. As for its height and width, the Pixel 6 Pro takes the crown as well, but so is true for the screen to body ratio.

Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 vs Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus 9


Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6
Dimensions

6.31 x 2.96 x 0.32 inches

158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.30 oz (207 g)

Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13
Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.3 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm

Weight

6.14 oz (174 g)

Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21
Dimensions

5.97 x 2.8 x 0.31 inches

151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm

Weight

6.03 oz (171 g)

OnePlus 9
OnePlus 9
Dimensions

6.3 x 2.92 x 0.34 inches

160 x 74.2 x 8.7 mm

Weight

6.77 oz (192 g)

Google Pixel 6
Google Pixel 6
Dimensions

6.31 x 2.96 x 0.32 inches

158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.30 oz (207 g)

Apple iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13
Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.3 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65 mm

Weight

6.14 oz (174 g)

Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21
Dimensions

5.97 x 2.8 x 0.31 inches

151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm

Weight

6.03 oz (171 g)

OnePlus 9
OnePlus 9
Dimensions

6.3 x 2.92 x 0.34 inches

160 x 74.2 x 8.7 mm

Weight

6.77 oz (192 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Here's where things get a little more interesting. The Pixel 6 beats all three of its main competitors in terms of chunkiness, except when it comes to the OnePlus 9, which is a bit thicker in comparison. Hopefully Google releases a smaller pixel sometime in the future for those who prefer smaller phones in their pockets. Otherwise, there are always the pixel 5 and 5a for instance.

Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Galaxy S21 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 Pro


Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Dimensions

6.45 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches

163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.41 oz (210 g)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.07 x 0.3 inches

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm

Weight

8.47 oz (240 g)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Dimensions

6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches

165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.04 oz (229 g)

OnePlus 9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro
Dimensions

6.43 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches

163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm

Weight

6.95 oz (197 g)

Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Dimensions

6.45 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches

163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.41 oz (210 g)

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.07 x 0.3 inches

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.65 mm

Weight

8.47 oz (240 g)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Dimensions

6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches

165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.04 oz (229 g)

OnePlus 9 Pro
OnePlus 9 Pro
Dimensions

6.43 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches

163.2 x 73.6 x 8.7 mm

Weight

6.95 oz (197 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone XS vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus


Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Dimensions

6.45 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches

163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.41 oz (210 g)

Apple iPhone XS Max
Apple iPhone XS Max
Dimensions

6.2 x 3.05 x 0.3 inches

157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm

Weight

7.34 oz (208 g)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Dimensions

6.49 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches

164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm

Weight

7.34 oz (208 g)

Samsung Galaxy Note10+
Samsung Galaxy Note10+
Dimensions

6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches

162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm

Weight

6.91 oz (196 g)

Google Pixel 6 Pro
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Dimensions

6.45 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches

163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.41 oz (210 g)

Apple iPhone XS Max
Apple iPhone XS Max
Dimensions

6.2 x 3.05 x 0.3 inches

157.5 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm

Weight

7.34 oz (208 g)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Dimensions

6.49 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches

164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm

Weight

7.34 oz (208 g)

Samsung Galaxy Note10+
Samsung Galaxy Note10+
Dimensions

6.39 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches

162.3 x 77.2 x 7.9 mm

Weight

6.91 oz (196 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Now we finally reach the heavy weight category, where the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro mainly belong. It seems that the closes contender to the new Pixels we have size-wise is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (RIP Galaxy Note series). The OnePlus 9 Pro is also a worthy opponent, with the only noticeable difference being the width. The Pixel 6 Pro even beats the phablet looking iPhone 13 Pro max in length and thickness.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless