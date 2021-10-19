Pixel 6 and 6 Pro size comparison: how do they stack up against competitors and older Pixels

Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6 Pro





Before actually pitting them against anything else, it is important to know how the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro differ from each other in terms of size.









As you can see, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are not that much different in sizes. Both of Google's new phones can be considered big and are mostly similar, with the Pro version being noticeably taller. Living up to its name, the Pixel 6 Pro also has a higher screen to body ratio, making use of that extra size. It seems the choice between the two will boil down more to features rather than size.

Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5 vs Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3





Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 4 XL vs Pixel 3 XL





Here we finally see some significant differences. First of all, it is immediately obvious that the Pixel 6 Pro is a bit thicker compared to the Pixel 4 and Pixel 3 XL . Although, this measurement is somewhat misleading, since it probably accounts for the hefty camera bar, as Google calls it. As for its height and width, the Pixel 6 Pro takes the crown as well, but so is true for the screen to body ratio.

Pixel 6 vs iPhone 13 vs Galaxy S21 vs OnePlus 9





Here's where things get a little more interesting. The Pixel 6 beats all three of its main competitors in terms of chunkiness, except when it comes to the OnePlus 9 , which is a bit thicker in comparison. Hopefully Google releases a smaller pixel sometime in the future for those who prefer smaller phones in their pockets. Otherwise, there are always the pixel 5 and 5a for instance.

Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Galaxy S21 Ultra vs OnePlus 9 Pro

Pixel 6 Pro vs iPhone XS vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus





Now we finally reach the heavy weight category, where the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro mainly belong. It seems that the closes contender to the new Pixels we have size-wise is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (RIP Galaxy Note series). The OnePlus 9 Pro is also a worthy opponent, with the only noticeable difference being the width. The Pixel 6 Pro even beats the phablet looking iPhone 13 Pro max in length and thickness.

