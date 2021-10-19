Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro colors: trendy and fresh to match Material You

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro colors: trendy and fresh to match Material You0
Here are the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro official colors
The two phones come in three color options. Google has now revealed the official names of the colors, although the colors themselves were made officially unveiled back a couple of months ago.
The vanilla Pixel 6 will come in three color options: Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam (what was believed to be the mint green option), and Stormy Black, a nice and unintrusive black finish that looks great with the horizontal camera bar.
On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro comes again in Stormy Black, Cloudy White, which was believed to be silver when the phone's design was revealed a couple of months ago by Google itself, and the Sorta Sunny, which sports a gold-like finish and jewel-like appeal. The three colors for the Pro-branded model look sophisticated and still at the same time, fun.
The two phones will bring improvements in the camera department, the new custom-made Google Tensor chip with great AI capabilities, and Android 12 with the lovely Material You look which perfectly matches the soft vibe the color options give out.
Keep in mind that some of these colors may end up quite popular and maybe hard to find. For example, since pre-orders started in Germany, within a couple of hours only the black variants of the two phones remained in stock.
The two phones are available for pre-order starting today, October 19, and will officially be hitting the shelves on October 28.
For a more in-depth information about the official Pixel 6 colors, check out our detailed article where we discuss them more in depth.