Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Android Google

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro colors: trendy and fresh to match Material You

Iskra Petrova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro official colors announced
After hyping us all up for the next Pixel release, Google has finally officially unveiled the Pixel 6 series. The two phones, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, are sporting a new and recognizable design, making them to instantly stand out from recent Pixel releases and pretty much any phone on the market. With the new design and colors, the Pixel 6 phones are ready to take on the mobile phone market. Here's the colorways you can choose from for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Grab the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro here:

Google Pixel 6 Pro

+ Free Pixel Buds A with purchase

$899
Pre-order at BestBuy

Google Pixel 6

+ Free Pixel Buds A with purchase

$599 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Pre-order at Amazon

Google Pixel 6

Pre-order at Amazon

Also check out:

Here are the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro official colors


The two phones come in three color options. Google has now revealed the official names of the colors, although the colors themselves were made officially unveiled back a couple of months ago.

The vanilla Pixel 6 will come in three color options: Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam (what was believed to be the mint green option), and Stormy Black, a nice and unintrusive black finish that looks great with the horizontal camera bar.


On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro comes again in Stormy Black, Cloudy White, which was believed to be silver when the phone's design was revealed a couple of months ago by Google itself, and the Sorta Sunny, which sports a gold-like finish and jewel-like appeal. The three colors for the Pro-branded model look sophisticated and still at the same time, fun.

The two phones will bring improvements in the camera department, the new custom-made Google Tensor chip with great AI capabilities, and Android 12 with the lovely Material You look which perfectly matches the soft vibe the color options give out.


Keep in mind that some of these colors may end up quite popular and maybe hard to find. For example, since pre-orders started in Germany, within a couple of hours only the black variants of the two phones remained in stock.

The two phones are available for pre-order starting today, October 19, and will officially be hitting the shelves on October 28.

For a more in-depth information about the official Pixel 6 colors, check out our detailed article where we discuss them more in depth.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
100%off $0 Special Verizon 100%off $0 Special AT&T $699 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
78%off $199 Special Verizon 78%off $199 Special AT&T $899 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Amazon outdoes itself with unbeatable new OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon outdoes itself with unbeatable new OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G deals
Analyst sees supply chain issue leading to lower than expected iPhone holiday sales
by Alan Friedman,  0
Analyst sees supply chain issue leading to lower than expected iPhone holiday sales
Google’s new Pixel Stand wireless charger brings much higher speeds for the same price
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Google’s new Pixel Stand wireless charger brings much higher speeds for the same price
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: trade-in and carrier deals are here
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price: trade-in and carrier deals are here
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro camera: specs and features
by Rado Minkov,  1
Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro camera: specs and features
Pixel 6 and 6 Pro size comparison: how do they stack up against competitors and older Pixels
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  4
Pixel 6 and 6 Pro size comparison: how do they stack up against competitors and older Pixels
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless