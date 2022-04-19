 iPhone SE 3, Pixel 6 series are not selling, according to a new report - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Stay Tuned
Big changes coming soon at PhoneArena
0 d
00: 00: 00
iOS Apple Android Google

iPhone SE 3, Pixel 6 series are not selling, according to a new report

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
4
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
iPhone SE 3, Pixel 6 series are not selling according to a new report
The only indication about sales of the new Pixel 6 line that we have seen came back in February when Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, talking about fourth-quarter results, said that the new models helped generate an "all-time quarterly sales record for Pixel." Google was very optimistic about the Pixel 6 series to the point that it asked its supply chain for enough components to produce twice the number of units that it sold during the prior year.

In 2020 Pixel shipments were estimated by IDC to be 3.7 million units, a sharp decline from the 7 million delivered in 2019. For 2021-22, Google believed it had a big winner with the current models. For the first time, Google designed its own chipset called the Tensor which allowed it to add special features to the new Pixels that it would not have been able to do with chipsets purchased off of the shelf.

Pixel 6 series selling only to "die hard" Pixel fans said one rep


It also hiked the build quality of the phones, added a 50MP camera sensor to both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and gave the latter variant a periscope lens to provide 4x optical zoom and 20x using Super Res Zoom. It also priced both phones aggressively (starting at $599 for the Pixel 6 and $899 for the Pixel 6 Pro) and the premium model comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

And while there was genuine excitement at first about the new phones, they launched with a laundry list of bugs and a finicky under-display fingerprint scanner that had users longing for the rear biometric scanner found on the back of previous models (outside of the Pixel 4 line which used a facial recognition feature based on the same 3D mapping used by Apple's Face ID).

While the Pixels are known for being buggy out of the box, Google has always been able to improve the experience by sending out software updates. But this time, every time Google plugged a hole, another one started leaking. Still, this writer owns the device, paid for it myself, and still loves it.

But a report today posted by PCMag and written by research firm Wave7 reveals how the Google 6 series is struggling at the cash register. One rep said that sales of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are being limited to "diehard" Pixel fans.

The report says that Google has had to start paying "kickbacks" to reps. Known as "spiffs," this is standard operating procedure for many manufacturers as Samsung also uses this practice. Wave7 points out though that Google's Pixel 6 kickbacks are "very high." So don't be surprised if you visit a carrier store and the salesman is practically throwing the Pixel 6 line in your face.

Grab the Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6

$599
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 6 Pro

$899
Buy at BestBuy

Wave7's data show that other than some customer demand in the series at Verizon stores, there is no interest in the handsets and that is a shame. Not everyone is experiencing all of the bugs and there still is plenty to like about the phones.

In addition to the latest Pixel models, another highly anticipated handset not scoring points at the cash register is the iPhone SE 3. 56% of carrier reps say that the newly released iPhone SE has attracted demand from consumers than the amount that the previous iPhone SE model garnered last year. 8% of the reps surveyed said that the newer model has more demand.

Even Ming-Chi Kuo, the analyst who knows what soup the Apple cafeteria will be serving on July 24th, 2029, called interest in the lower-priced model "lackluster." Wave7 says that Apple does not seem to be too interested in marketing the iPhone SE 3. The research firm wrote, "Wave7 Research is unaware of any TV, radio, outdoor or print advertising for the device," and one Verizon rep told the researcher that "not many people know it came out."

Considering the poor demand for the iPhone 12 and 13 mini series, the smaller 4.7-inch display on the iPhone SE might be the main reason why buyers are not rushing to pick up the device. However, there is one bright spot for Apple. Wave7 notes that while the iPhone doesn't command a huge share of phones purchased from prepaid wireless firms, "customers tend to opt for the iPhone SE and iPhone 11."

The report adds that right now, Metro, Boost, and Cricket all have iPhone SE offers.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone SE (2022) specs
Apple iPhone SE (2022) specs
Review
8.0
$430 Special T-Mobile $16 Special Verizon $16 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 4.7 inches 1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2018 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
8.8
$599 Special BestBuy $19 Special Verizon Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
9.2
$899 Special BestBuy $37 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Top analyst reveals some key specs for upgraded iPhone 14 front camera
by Anam Hamid,  0
Top analyst reveals some key specs for upgraded iPhone 14 front camera
Can you name the top five smartphone manufacturers worldwide during the first quarter of 2022?
by Alan Friedman,  0
Can you name the top five smartphone manufacturers worldwide during the first quarter of 2022?
Big changes coming soon
by PhoneArena Team,  10
Big changes coming soon
Apple iPhone 14 to iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy size-up visualizes the largest ever iPhone roster
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple iPhone 14 to iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy size-up visualizes the largest ever iPhone roster
Samsung to launch Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flip3 in April
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Samsung to launch Pokemon-themed Galaxy Z Flip3 in April
Google is returning the Share tab to the Files app
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Google is returning the Share tab to the Files app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless