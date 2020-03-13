Read why apps will open and install faster on the Google Pixel 4a





The Pixel 4a will go head-to-head against the iPhone 9









The latest rumored specs for the Pixel 4a include a 5.81-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood is the Snapdragon 730 Mobile Platform with 6GB of memory and the aforementioned 64GB of storage. The Pixel 4a will take Google back to the lone 12MP sensor on the back of the phone with 4K video recording. A front-facing punch-hole camera is backed by an 8MP sensor for selfies. There is the possibility that the lone camera on the Pixel 4a will be a telephoto camera. Code found by 9to5Google in version 7.4 of the Google Camera app reads "SABRE_UNZOOMED_TELEPHOTO." Sabre refers to Google's software-based zoom called "Super Res Zoom," while telephoto refers to a legit telephoto lens with optical zoom. SABRE_UNZOOMED_TELEPHOTO is only enabled for the Pixel 4 , Pixel 4a, and Pixel 5 and not for older models that do not have a telephoto lens. That pretty much confirms the theory that the Pixel 4a's lone rear camera will have telephoto capabilities.









The mid-ranger also brings back the rear-facing fingerprint button, which was replaced by Face Unlock on the Pixel 4 line. And the phone will carry a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also will sport a 3080mAh battery. Yes folks, the Pixel 4a will be equipped with a larger capacity battery than the 2800mAh battery used on the Pixel 4. And consider that the Pixel 4a won't have the radar-based Project Soli feature, nor will the display have a 90Hz refresh rate. What does this mean? Battery life will be much better on the Pixel 4a than on the Pixel 4.









The Pixel 4a will not-repeat-will not support 5G connectivity and it will come with Android 10 out of the box. A prematurely placed billboard revealed that the phone will be priced starting at $399 . The fact that the billboard says "starting at" indicates that there could be a variant with 128GB of storage. Considering that Apple is reportedly planning to price its entry-level iPhone 9 at $399, it would appear that both phones will be competing against each other.





Originally, we expected Google to unveil the Pixel 4a during its Google I/O developers conference that was supposed to have been held from May 12th through the 14th. But with Google I/O canceled (and will most likely be offered online to developers through an app), Google will be forced to hold an online event for the public and the media.





The Pixel 3a series was a huge hit for Google since it allowed consumers to purchase a phone with one of the best (if not the best) smartphone camera systems for only $399. Will we see such strong demand this year with the Pixel 4a? That is a tough call, especially with the iPhone 9 due to be released sometime in the late spring or early summer.

