Read why apps will open and install faster on the Google Pixel 4a
A still image taken from a video produced by TecnoLike Plus (via XDA) reveals that the upcoming mid-range Pixel 4a will use a 64GB Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 2.1 chip. That compares to the older 64GB eMMC storage chip that was employed on last year's Pixel 3a series. With the move to UFS, the Pixel 4a should load and install apps faster than its predecessor. That's the real advantage for consumers although the use of UFS should also result in faster read/write speeds for file transfers.
The Pixel 4a will go head-to-head against the iPhone 9
The mid-ranger also brings back the rear-facing fingerprint button, which was replaced by Face Unlock on the Pixel 4 line. And the phone will carry a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also will sport a 3080mAh battery. Yes folks, the Pixel 4a will be equipped with a larger capacity battery than the 2800mAh battery used on the Pixel 4. And consider that the Pixel 4a won't have the radar-based Project Soli feature, nor will the display have a 90Hz refresh rate. What does this mean? Battery life will be much better on the Pixel 4a than on the Pixel 4.
The Pixel 4a will not-repeat-will not support 5G connectivity and it will come with Android 10 out of the box. A prematurely placed billboard revealed that the phone will be priced starting at $399. The fact that the billboard says "starting at" indicates that there could be a variant with 128GB of storage. Considering that Apple is reportedly planning to price its entry-level iPhone 9 at $399, it would appear that both phones will be competing against each other.
Originally, we expected Google to unveil the Pixel 4a during its Google I/O developers conference that was supposed to have been held from May 12th through the 14th. But with Google I/O canceled (and will most likely be offered online to developers through an app), Google will be forced to hold an online event for the public and the media.
The Pixel 3a series was a huge hit for Google since it allowed consumers to purchase a phone with one of the best (if not the best) smartphone camera systems for only $399. Will we see such strong demand this year with the Pixel 4a? That is a tough call, especially with the iPhone 9 due to be released sometime in the late spring or early summer.