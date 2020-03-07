The Google Pixel 4 suffers from embarrassingly slow USB-C data transfer speeds





After running some tests, Android Authority discovered that the file transfer rate for the Pixel 4 is actually slow with such transfers taking twice as long or longer to complete as the competition. For example, a 10.8GB mp4 file took the Pixel 4 84 seconds to read and 135 seconds to write. That is shockingly long when you consider that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro took only 35 seconds to read the file and 67 seconds to write it. Huawei's Honor View20 also handled the file like a boss taking 59 seconds to read and only 42 seconds to write.







Surprisingly, 2017's Pixel 2 scored very well as the phone took only 55 seconds to read the mp4 file and another 55 seconds to write it. The slowest transfer times belonged to the Pixel 3 which took 107 seconds and 135 seconds to read and write the file, respectively.















For the Pixel 4, we can add slow transfer speed to the list of things that make Google's 2019 flagship series disappointing. That list includes low battery life, the lack of an ultra-wide-angle camera and the limited Motion Sense capabilities.





So Google, if you're listening, this is something else that needs to be fixed if the Pixel line is going to compete with Apple and Samsung's flagship phones in the near future. Meanwhile, if you own a Pixel 4 series phone and need to backup your data often, you can expect to spend a little more time getting this task done.

