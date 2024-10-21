Phones are definitely not boring! Check out these ones you've never heard of
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Although smartphones have definitely found their general, "perfect" shape and size, and most brands are playing it safe and sticking with those, I disagree with the sentiment that phone designs are boring now.
There's a surprising amount of cool-looking, eye-catching, unusual smartphones out there, by brands who either refuse to play it as safe as Apple and Samsung, or simply have no choice but to stand out, because they're far less popular.
Check out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G review here.
Fair enough, but using a case doesn't necessarily mean the phone's looks have to be hidden. The most common cases are transparent, meaning you can get the wanted protection from bumps and scratches, while still showcasing it.
Also, really, not everyone likes using phone cases, whether users want to stand out, personally enjoy the aesthetics of the phone, or (in my case) simply prefer how the high-quality metal rectangle feels, over the feeling of plastic.
We know in the past phones stood out from each other far more commonly, but have you noticed any recent ones that made a visual impression on you? Share which one(s) in the comments section below!
There's a surprising amount of cool-looking, eye-catching, unusual smartphones out there, by brands who either refuse to play it as safe as Apple and Samsung, or simply have no choice but to stand out, because they're far less popular.
Regardless of the reason, this here would be a fun look at some visually-striking smartphones that made an impression on me recently – from crazy back patterns, to generally unusual shapes and sizes – let's explore the beautiful and unappreciated!
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
So I was looking to get a phone for my mom, and since mid-range phones are all good nowadays, I was more focused on a nice, pleasant design that would appeal to her visually.
Not everyone wants a clean, cold, industrial-looking, personality-lacking iPhone, especially when phones like the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G exist.
Yes, the name is a convoluted mess, but the back of the phone is as pretty as the photos suggest. Particularly this "Atlantic Blue" variant, which is the one I got. As the sunlight hits the back of the phone, it truly looks like light refracting in water – it's mesmerizing and beautiful.
It's also a really good and (as per usual when it comes to Xiaomi-slash-Redmi) affordable phone, by the way. Sure, it's aged a bit, since it's from 2022, its frame is plastic (front and black are glass), and knowing Xiaomi, we can expect more and more built-in ads as the years go by, but hey – everyone I've shown it loves the design, and as a budget phone – it's still a very good one.
Redmi in general banks on eye-catching designs (e.g. the Redmi 14C is an ultra-budget, yet still flashy phone too), so… if that's your thing, it's an apt brand to start your search with.
Check out our Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G review here.
Redmagic 9S Pro
Gaming phones are traditionally over-the-top, with flashing-lights, almost childish-looking. However, these years the most well-known brands behind them, such as Asus ROG and Redmagic here, figured out that if they want to actually sell them in good numbers, they should tone it down a bit. And they did.
Obviously under the hood you have a spec'd out gaming phone for a pretty reasonable price, so if you want a flagship that looks cool – flat, sharp corners, unusual enough backplate, yet not too far off from a Galaxy S24 Ultra, or the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra – the Redmagic 9S Pro is a viable option.
Nothing Phone (2)
If there ever was nothing that was something, it's the Nothing Phone (2). Cheeky name aside, this is the epitome of an enthusiast's phone.
From what I've seen live and online – it's a design you either love or hate, but one thing we can all agree on is that it's striking and unusual.
Aside from the "visible-internals" look on the back, the pattern of lines you see are actually so-called Glyph lights, which you can customize to light up in various patterns, for different scenarios. Whether to match your ringtone when you get a phone call, to light up partially depending on your battery life, or just to stay lit as flair – the option to customize is there for you to play around with.
Nothing Phone 2 in white (Image credit - Nothing)
The white version in particular really does something for me. As a shape, the Nothing Phone (2) is not unlike your typical iPhone – size is similar, rounded corners, but the back of the phone screams uniqueness. And for the right kind of enthusiast, it's an ideal phone in terms of looks. Hits the spot.
Check out our Nothing Phone (2) review here.
Huawei's insane "tri-fold" phone – the Mate XT
Huawei recently released what I consider the perfect phone for me. Unlike normal foldables, like the Z Fold 6 or the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, this phone doesn't just unfold into a square-ish tablet. It unfolds a second time into a widescreen tablet! So watching videos on it finally feels right!
Yes, this beast is a razor-thin, widescreen 10.2-inch tablet that you can fit in your pocket. And when folded, isn't even thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Impressive!
Besides the obvious functionality perks, such as not having to carry both a phone and a tablet anymore, and it all fitting in your pocket, the Mate XT is quite beautiful, in my opinion.
Whether in black or red, it has a matte, leather-ish coating on the back, while its two hinges add flair by simply being reflective instead. It's just a very pleasant, classy-looking phone, not to mention insanely desirable (to me, at least) from a functionality standpoint.
Here's hoping similar phones start coming to the west, because I really, really, want one.
Check out our Huawei Mate XT preview here.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (okay, you've definitely heard of this one)
Unlike the book-shaped Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Z Flip line-up has always, clearly, been about trendy looks. From the pretty clamshell design, to the colorful backplates and plethora of vibrant cases for it, the most recent Z Flip 6 is the safest, most mainstream way to go if you want to catch eyes.
Everyone's seen it by now, and a lot of people want it; at least those that are into beautiful phones above all else.
And unlike most other phones on this list, the Z Flip 6 is available almost everywhere worldwide, it's easy to get, it's easy to customize with all of its funky cases. And people will recognize it. It's iconic by now.
Check out our Galaxy Z Flip 6 review here.
"What's the point? Everyone slaps a case on their phone anyway"
Fair enough, but using a case doesn't necessarily mean the phone's looks have to be hidden. The most common cases are transparent, meaning you can get the wanted protection from bumps and scratches, while still showcasing it.
Also, really, not everyone likes using phone cases, whether users want to stand out, personally enjoy the aesthetics of the phone, or (in my case) simply prefer how the high-quality metal rectangle feels, over the feeling of plastic.
Any recent phones that stood out to you?
We know in the past phones stood out from each other far more commonly, but have you noticed any recent ones that made a visual impression on you? Share which one(s) in the comments section below!
Also, which of the phones above would you love to own?
