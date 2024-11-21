Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, enjoy the best discounts of the year now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

People just don’t want iPhone Pro models it seems

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
iPhone 16 Pro graphic
Apple offers its iPhone in varying sizes and feature sets but it seems people just don’t care about the more expensive offerings. Ever since the company introduced the Pro models they’ve struggled to outsell the base iPhone. This is still the case in 2024 after the underwhelming launch of iPhone 16.

For the third year in a row the base iPhone models dominate the market share at 42 percent. The second bestselling model is the Pro Max — the polar opposite of the base model — with the regular Pro coming third. Plus models make up the smallest amount of iPhone sales.

According to the report the Plus models did snatch away some sales from the base models when they were first announced as a replacement for the iPhone mini. However, despite that initial surge of interest the Plus models fail to attract much attention.

The juxtaposition of the base and Pro Max models selling the best is interesting to see. It shows that most iPhone users either just want an iPhone or they want the best iPhone. Of course, there is another factor at play here.

Video Thumbnail
Apple didn’t increase prices this year for the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple

The other reason we’re seeing base models being the most popular is likely related to cost. It’s no secret that people are struggling and the job market has been in a downward spiral for years. Folks who settle for an iPhone are probably most comfortable purchasing the least expensive option.

The iPhone SE was not part of the report unfortunately, so we can’t compare it to the main iPhone models. However, the rumored modern iPhone SE revamp slated for next year should revitalize sales for Apple’s budget smartphone offering. The new SE will also reportedly support Apple Intelligence, giving consumers more reasons to upgrade.

That is if Apple Intelligence is fully out by then and is confirmed to be all it’s hyped up to be. Part of the reason that the iPhone 16 is such an underwhelming upgrade is that its biggest selling point still isn’t completely available.

And then there’s the possibility that Apple will eventually start charging a subscription for its AI features.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless