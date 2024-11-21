People just don’t want iPhone Pro models it seems
Apple offers its iPhone in varying sizes and feature sets but it seems people just don’t care about the more expensive offerings. Ever since the company introduced the Pro models they’ve struggled to outsell the base iPhone. This is still the case in 2024 after the underwhelming launch of iPhone 16.
According to the report the Plus models did snatch away some sales from the base models when they were first announced as a replacement for the iPhone mini. However, despite that initial surge of interest the Plus models fail to attract much attention.
For the third year in a row the base iPhone models dominate the market share at 42 percent. The second bestselling model is the Pro Max — the polar opposite of the base model — with the regular Pro coming third. Plus models make up the smallest amount of iPhone sales.
The juxtaposition of the base and Pro Max models selling the best is interesting to see. It shows that most iPhone users either just want an iPhone or they want the best iPhone. Of course, there is another factor at play here.
Apple didn’t increase prices this year for the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple
The other reason we’re seeing base models being the most popular is likely related to cost. It’s no secret that people are struggling and the job market has been in a downward spiral for years. Folks who settle for an iPhone are probably most comfortable purchasing the least expensive option.
The iPhone SE was not part of the report unfortunately, so we can’t compare it to the main iPhone models. However, the rumored modern iPhone SE revamp slated for next year should revitalize sales for Apple’s budget smartphone offering. The new SE will also reportedly support Apple Intelligence, giving consumers more reasons to upgrade.
That is if Apple Intelligence is fully out by then and is confirmed to be all it’s hyped up to be. Part of the reason that the iPhone 16 is such an underwhelming upgrade is that its biggest selling point still isn’t completely available.
And then there’s the possibility that Apple will eventually start charging a subscription for its AI features.
