



Pixel 6 owner ended up sending his phone to Theowner ended up sending his phone to Google for an inspection and ultimately to be replaced. He called this process "the worst customer service experience I've ever had in my life" anbd the situation has yet to be resolved by Google. Most of you already know that the reputation of Google's customer service is not a good one. This story will only damage its reputation even more.

The Pixel 6 owner was supposed to receive a replacement after his phone was bricked by the Android 15 update







Two weeks after the bricked Pixel 6 was received by Google, the customer's replacement overview online said that Google was still waiting to receive the phone. A Google rep confirmed via a phone call that it had indeed received the phone paperweight and that the customer would get an email within two days with the shipping details for the replacement phone. Six days later, the device owner was still waiting for that email. Two weeks after the brickedwas received by Google, the customer's replacement overview online said that Google was still waiting to receive the phone. A Google rep confirmed via a phone call that it had indeed received thepaperweight and that the customer would get an email within two days with the shipping details for the replacement phone. Six days later, the device owner was still waiting for that email.









Since the last call, our hero was unceremoniously disconnected in the middle of a call about his phone. Even more frightening, another rep told him that the phone's unique IMEI number didn't match any device listed in Google's system. Yikes! He has been without a phone now for more than two weeks since he has not received the replacement he was supposed to receive. The whole situation has left this Pixel 6 owner without a phone, stressed out, and feeling as if Google stole his phone.

Here's one solution that will make this customer happy







Pixel 6 which means that it has one of the worst modems ever found on a modern-era smartphone. And I can say that from having first-hand experience as a Pixel 6 Pro owner. My Pixel 6 Pro isn't my daily driver which is a job handled reliably by my Pixel 6 owner who is the subject of this article has no other phone to use and Google has been stringing him along. Perhaps Google needs to make him a happy customer by sending him a Pixel 6 . Manufacturers have been known to do this. Of course, Google didn't steal his phone. After all, it is awhich means that it has one of the worst modems ever found on a modern-era smartphone. And I can say that from having first-hand experience as aowner. Myisn't my daily driver which is a job handled reliably by my iPhone 15 Pro Max . But the poorowner who is the subject of this article has no other phone to use and Google has been stringing him along. Perhaps Google needs to make him a happy customer by sending him a Pixel 9 to replace his missing. Manufacturers have been known to do this.









Back in 2013, I bought the underrated HTC DROID DNA which was known out of the country as the HTC Butterfly. I don't think I've owned a phone before or since that felt better in my hand. But my unit had a problem that couldn't be fixed and HTC replaced it for me by sending me an HTC One (M8), arguably one of the best phones of all time and my all-time favorite.



