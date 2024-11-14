Owner of bricked Pixel 6 feels like his phone was stolen by Google
Up Next:
Last month we told you that the Android 15 update had bricked some users' Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro handsets. Luckily, I was already running the Android 15 beta on my Pixel 6 Pro which might have been the reason that my phone was spared. However, one Pixel 6 owner who was among those not so lucky discovered that his handset had turned into a paperweight after he tried to install the latest major Android build. We're not privy to what this Pixel user's immediate response was, but we can guess that it included some choice words that you wouldn't hear on broadcast television.
The Pixel 6 owner ended up sending his phone to Google for an inspection and ultimately to be replaced. He called this process "the worst customer service experience I've ever had in my life" anbd the situation has yet to be resolved by Google. Most of you already know that the reputation of Google's customer service is not a good one. This story will only damage its reputation even more.
The Pixel 6 owner was supposed to receive a replacement after his phone was bricked by the Android 15 update
Two weeks after the bricked Pixel 6 was received by Google, the customer's replacement overview online said that Google was still waiting to receive the phone. A Google rep confirmed via a phone call that it had indeed received the phone paperweight and that the customer would get an email within two days with the shipping details for the replacement phone. Six days later, the device owner was still waiting for that email.
Pixel 6 on the left, Pixel 6 Pro on the right. | Image credit-PhoneArena
Since the last call, our hero was unceremoniously disconnected in the middle of a call about his phone. Even more frightening, another rep told him that the phone's unique IMEI number didn't match any device listed in Google's system. Yikes! He has been without a phone now for more than two weeks since he has not received the replacement he was supposed to receive. The whole situation has left this Pixel 6 owner without a phone, stressed out, and feeling as if Google stole his phone.
Here's one solution that will make this customer happy
Of course, Google didn't steal his phone. After all, it is a Pixel 6 which means that it has one of the worst modems ever found on a modern-era smartphone. And I can say that from having first-hand experience as a Pixel 6 Pro owner. My Pixel 6 Pro isn't my daily driver which is a job handled reliably by my iPhone 15 Pro Max. But the poor Pixel 6 owner who is the subject of this article has no other phone to use and Google has been stringing him along. Perhaps Google needs to make him a happy customer by sending him a Pixel 9 to replace his missing Pixel 6. Manufacturers have been known to do this.
The fabulous HTC One (M8), my favorite phone of all time. | Image credit-HTC
Back in 2013, I bought the underrated HTC DROID DNA which was known out of the country as the HTC Butterfly. I don't think I've owned a phone before or since that felt better in my hand. But my unit had a problem that couldn't be fixed and HTC replaced it for me by sending me an HTC One (M8), arguably one of the best phones of all time and my all-time favorite.
Recommended Stories
Google does need to do something for this Pixel 6 owner. He sent his bricked phone back to Google and was told he would receive a replacement. Keep in mind that it wasn't his fault that the software update broke the device. It has now been weeks and he is out his phone and the replacement he was promised. If Google wants the Pixel to become a serious challenger to iPhone and Galaxy smartphones, it needs to improve its customer service operations.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: