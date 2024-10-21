Some Pixel 6 phones are "completely dead" after getting Android 15
Up Next:
Some people have it easy, others – among other things – probably own a Pixel 6. See, this notorious phone is in trouble… again. This time, it's the Android 15 that's apparently causing some fatalities here and there. Literally, I mean: people are reporting "completely dead" Pixel 6 units after updating to Android 15.
In some cases, even opening the storage settings causes the device to crash. Just great.
Despite some bugs being resolved, users still face problems like slow fingerprint scanners, slower-than-advertised charging speeds, and unresolved software glitches like call rejections and Android Auto failures, leading to growing dissatisfaction.
Not so long ago, my colleague Tsveta took a closer look at bugs, fixes, and user frustrations, and summed up the Pixel 6's most common problems:
That's enough, let's see what Android 15 is doing for some Pixel 6 owners. Spoiler alert: it's not pretty.
Another spoiler alert: maybe it's wise if you don't update to Android 15 immediately, but wait things out and see what happens.
This isn't the first time Pixel 6 has faced issues after an Android update. As mentioned, Android 14 caused storage lockouts, and earlier this year, factory resets rendered many devices unresponsive. Now, Android 15 seems to be creating even worse problems, with users describing their phones as "completely dead" after using the Private Space feature or during regular use.
At this point, it’s unclear what exactly is causing the issue, though some suspect it may be linked to user profiles. More reports are surfacing of random bricking after the update, raising concerns.
Google has yet to release an official statement addressing these issues, so stay tuned!
It was a year ago – almost to the exact day – that I stumbled upon a similar story: the Android 14 update was causing major issues for the Pixel 6 line. Back then, owners faced a significant storage bug, according to their reports. After the update, some devices showed a drastic drop in available storage, with errors like "Device out of storage" preventing access to files or taking pictures.
In some cases, even opening the storage settings causes the device to crash. Just great.
I can go on: back in 2022, the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, while initially praised for their design and custom Tensor chip, quickly gained a reputation for being bug-prone. Some analysts suggested that 36% of Pixel owners are considering switching to another brand due to ongoing issues.
Despite some bugs being resolved, users still face problems like slow fingerprint scanners, slower-than-advertised charging speeds, and unresolved software glitches like call rejections and Android Auto failures, leading to growing dissatisfaction.
Not so long ago, my colleague Tsveta took a closer look at bugs, fixes, and user frustrations, and summed up the Pixel 6's most common problems:
- Heating issues
- Fingerprint scanner problems
- Display freezings
- Charging issues
- Connectivity problems
That's enough, let's see what Android 15 is doing for some Pixel 6 owners. Spoiler alert: it's not pretty.
Another spoiler alert: maybe it's wise if you don't update to Android 15 immediately, but wait things out and see what happens.
Recommended Stories
Android Police reports that it's been almost a week since Google started rolling out the Android 15 update for Pixel phones. The update is reportedly causing Pixel 6 devices to become completely unusable. Several users on Reddit are sharing experiences of their phones bricking after the update, leaving them unable to turn on or troubleshoot the issue.
This isn't the first time Pixel 6 has faced issues after an Android update. As mentioned, Android 14 caused storage lockouts, and earlier this year, factory resets rendered many devices unresponsive. Now, Android 15 seems to be creating even worse problems, with users describing their phones as "completely dead" after using the Private Space feature or during regular use.
At this point, it’s unclear what exactly is causing the issue, though some suspect it may be linked to user profiles. More reports are surfacing of random bricking after the update, raising concerns.
Google has yet to release an official statement addressing these issues, so stay tuned!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: