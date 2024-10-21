See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Some Pixel 6 phones are "completely dead" after getting Android 15

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Google
Two Pixel 6 phones on top of each other on a desk.
Some people have it easy, others – among other things – probably own a Pixel 6. See, this notorious phone is in trouble… again. This time, it's the Android 15 that's apparently causing some fatalities here and there. Literally, I mean: people are reporting "completely dead" Pixel 6 units after updating to Android 15.

It was a year ago – almost to the exact day – that I stumbled upon a similar story: the Android 14 update was causing major issues for the Pixel 6 line. Back then, owners faced a significant storage bug, according to their reports. After the update, some devices showed a drastic drop in available storage, with errors like "Device out of storage" preventing access to files or taking pictures.

In some cases, even opening the storage settings causes the device to crash. Just great.

I can go on: back in 2022, the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, while initially praised for their design and custom Tensor chip, quickly gained a reputation for being bug-prone. Some analysts suggested that 36% of Pixel owners are considering switching to another brand due to ongoing issues.

Despite some bugs being resolved, users still face problems like slow fingerprint scanners, slower-than-advertised charging speeds, and unresolved software glitches like call rejections and Android Auto failures, leading to growing dissatisfaction.

Not so long ago, my colleague Tsveta took a closer look at bugs, fixes, and user frustrations, and summed up the Pixel 6's most common problems:

  • Heating issues
  • Fingerprint scanner problems
  • Display freezings
  • Charging issues
  • Connectivity problems

That's enough, let's see what Android 15 is doing for some Pixel 6 owners. Spoiler alert: it's not pretty.

Another spoiler alert: maybe it's wise if you don't update to Android 15 immediately, but wait things out and see what happens.

Recommended Stories
Android Police reports that it's been almost a week since Google started rolling out the Android 15 update for Pixel phones. The update is reportedly causing Pixel 6 devices to become completely unusable. Several users on Reddit are sharing experiences of their phones bricking after the update, leaving them unable to turn on or troubleshoot the issue.

This isn't the first time Pixel 6 has faced issues after an Android update. As mentioned, Android 14 caused storage lockouts, and earlier this year, factory resets rendered many devices unresponsive. Now, Android 15 seems to be creating even worse problems, with users describing their phones as "completely dead" after using the Private Space feature or during regular use.

At this point, it’s unclear what exactly is causing the issue, though some suspect it may be linked to user profiles. More reports are surfacing of random bricking after the update, raising concerns.

Google has yet to release an official statement addressing these issues, so stay tuned!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless