Oscar-winning cinematographer to fine-tune the Realme 12 Pro series

Android
Phone makers go to great lengths to not be just “phone makers” – one of the ways to appear as an appealing brand is through partnerships. Mainly, there are two ways to go: to build a collaboration with a person, or with a world-known brand.

You’ve seen this phenomenon at play countless times. For example, both OnePlus and Xiaomi have partnered with the mega-popular Genshin Impact game for exclusive Special Editions for their devices. Honor partners with Porsche.

Now, Realme is counting on Claudio Miranda to boost the sales of the upcoming Realme 12 Pro series (via GSMArena).

Don’t feel guilty if you don’t know the name, as I’m almost 100% you know Claudio Miranda’s work: he’s an Oscar-winning cinematographer, known best for the visually appealing movie Life of Pi. If you’re a cinemagoer, you’ll also recall that mister Miranda is also behind the wonderful cinematography of David Fincher’s The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Or, if you’ve been to the cinema in 2022, you may have seen Top Gun: Maverick (also shot by Miranda).

For now, Realme says that the cinematographer will help “perfect the image tuning of the Realme 12 Pro series”, whatever that means.

OK, but when?


As a matter of fact, the Realme 12 Pro series is to be launched very soon – their unveiling is scheduled for January 29. According to previous reports, both Realme phones will boast 6.7-inch AMOLED displays with FHD+ and 120Hz refresh rate. As Realme confirmed, the phones will pack 50-megapixel main cameras (Sony IMX890 sensor), as well as 8-megapixel ultra-wide snappers.

Meanwhile, the Realme 12 Pro will feature a 32-megapixel telephoto camera, whereas the 12 Pro+ model comes with a much better 64-megapixel telephoto camera.

