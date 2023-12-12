Genshin Impact goes off the screen to decorate the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro with a Special Edition
With about 65 million monthly players (as of December 2023), Genshin Impact is – no question about it – quite a popular mobile game. It’s this generation’s Snake game equivalent.
Now, Genshin Impact gets off the screen and decorates with a Special Edition the smart tracker Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro for the fans of the game. For the record, Genshin Impact does this regularly and in the recent past was featured in similar Special Editions for the OnePlus 11 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
The limited version of the ‘Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro Genshin Impact Special Edition’ (as is its full product name), is now for sale for about $75, which is a bit more than the $55 for the “regular”, non-Genshin Impact set.
This customized kit pays tribute to Tartaglia (aka Childe), a playable character in the game. The box includes the said character-themed charging base, stickers, and a poster. Even the default theme on the wearable is customized, in addition to its strap (via Gizmochina).
The Smart Band 8 Pro boasts a 1.74-inch AMOLED display with a brightness of 600 nits, offering a resolution of 336 x 480. It comes equipped with an extensive range of features including over 150 sports modes and a collection of more than 100 watch faces. The device packs a 289mAh battery that supports 80 minutes of fast charging and offers up to 14 days of battery life.
Sensors such as acceleration, gyroscope, optical heart rate, blood oxygen, and ambient light are there to keep the user alert and informed. The tracker also includes a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, and a menstrual cycle monitor tailored for women's health. Additionally, it is equipped with a GNSS chip that supports five satellite systems. The smartwatch connects via Bluetooth 5.3 and is waterproof with 5ATM water resistance, featuring the convenience of magnetic charging.
Ok, so you’re not one of the 65 million monthly Genshin Impact players and you want to know more about the game?
Genshin Impact unfolds in the fantastical realm of Teyvat, where seven nations co-exist, each representing a distinct element and ruled by diverse deities. The narrative centers on The Traveler, an intergalactic explorer separated from their twin upon arrival in Teyvat. Their quest involves traversing these nations alongside the cheerful guide, Paimon. Throughout their journey, they forge connections, engage in the nations' affairs, and gradually uncover the realm's mysteries.
Now, Genshin Impact gets off the screen and decorates with a Special Edition the smart tracker Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro for the fans of the game. For the record, Genshin Impact does this regularly and in the recent past was featured in similar Special Editions for the OnePlus 11 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Back to Xiaomi’s Smart Band 8 Pro and the current Special Edition. Take a look:
The limited version of the ‘Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro Genshin Impact Special Edition’ (as is its full product name), is now for sale for about $75, which is a bit more than the $55 for the “regular”, non-Genshin Impact set.
This customized kit pays tribute to Tartaglia (aka Childe), a playable character in the game. The box includes the said character-themed charging base, stickers, and a poster. Even the default theme on the wearable is customized, in addition to its strap (via Gizmochina).
Apart from the cosmetic changes, the device is, of course, the same. Unfortunately, both the regular and special variants of the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro are limited to China so far, but there are ways to get anything from anywhere these days.
What’s with the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro?
The Smart Band 8 Pro boasts a 1.74-inch AMOLED display with a brightness of 600 nits, offering a resolution of 336 x 480. It comes equipped with an extensive range of features including over 150 sports modes and a collection of more than 100 watch faces. The device packs a 289mAh battery that supports 80 minutes of fast charging and offers up to 14 days of battery life.
Sensors such as acceleration, gyroscope, optical heart rate, blood oxygen, and ambient light are there to keep the user alert and informed. The tracker also includes a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, and a menstrual cycle monitor tailored for women's health. Additionally, it is equipped with a GNSS chip that supports five satellite systems. The smartwatch connects via Bluetooth 5.3 and is waterproof with 5ATM water resistance, featuring the convenience of magnetic charging.
What’s Genshin Impact?
Ok, so you’re not one of the 65 million monthly Genshin Impact players and you want to know more about the game?
Genshin Impact unfolds in the fantastical realm of Teyvat, where seven nations co-exist, each representing a distinct element and ruled by diverse deities. The narrative centers on The Traveler, an intergalactic explorer separated from their twin upon arrival in Teyvat. Their quest involves traversing these nations alongside the cheerful guide, Paimon. Throughout their journey, they forge connections, engage in the nations' affairs, and gradually uncover the realm's mysteries.
This action RPG allows players to command one of four characters in a party, switching between them swiftly during combat to execute varied skill combinations. Character progression involves enhancing abilities by leveling up and equipping artifacts and weapons. Beyond exploration, players can tackle challenging tasks that promise valuable rewards but require the usage of Original Resin, a regenerating currency. Completing these tasks elevates the Adventure Rank, unlocking new quests and increasing the World Level, which determines enemy strength and reward rarity.
Things that are NOT allowed: