The new OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact comes with a special collector’s box
We reported back in June that OnePlus might launch a limited-edition OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact very soon, and it looks like the Chinese company has just revealed the device. This is not the first time that OnePlus teams up with MiHoYo, the studio behind Genshin Impact, to launch a special-edition phone.
Basically, this limited-edition OnePlus 11 comes with a collector’s box that contains the playable pyro character Xiangling. In addition, the box includes a collaboration book, Xiangling stickers, character cards, a pin, and the phone.
The worst part is that only 1,000 collector’s boxes will be available for purchase starting July 21, which seems a little bit low considering how many millions of fans Genshin Impact has. As far as the price goes, the OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact will be available for purchase via OnePlus.com and Best Buy for just $800.
If you’re looking to buy this phone, you can register your email on the OnePlus website to be notified when sales open on July 21. To make it more worthwhile, OnePlus now offers those who register their emails the chance to win a free OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact, so there’s that.
Fans probably remember similar collaborations that resulted in Genshin Impact edition of OnePlus 11R and OnePlus 10T, so the company’s recent announcement doesn’t come as a surprise. If you’re a Genshin Impact die-hard fan, you probably don’t want to miss this special edition OnePlus 11 Genshin Impact because it comes with an “exclusive, must-have item for any Genshin collector.”
Aside from the collector’s box, there are no differences between the regular OnePlus 11 and the Genshin Impact model, which costs just $50 more. However, it’s worth mentioning that the limited-edition model comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage, so it’s the more expensive model.
