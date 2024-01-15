Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ announcement set for January 29

@cosminvasile
Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ announcement set for January 29
If you’re a Realme fan or just love technology, you’ll be happy to know that Realme’s top-tier mid-range phones will be officially introduced on January 29. Both the Realme 12 Pro and 12 Pro+ have been teased for quite a while. They’ve even been showcased at CES 2024 earlier this month, so we already have a lot of information about Realme’s handsets.

The Chinese company confirmed earlier today it will hold a launch even for its Realme 12 Pro series at the end of January. The teaser also contains a little bit of information about the phones’ camera, but that’s something that we already knew.

According to previous reports, both Realme phones will boast 6.7-inch AMOLED displays with FHD+ and 120Hz refresh rate. As Realme confirmed, the phones will pack 50-megapixel main cameras (Sony IMX890 sensor), as well as 8-megapixel ultra-wide snappers.

Meanwhile, the Realme 12 Pro will feature a 32-megapixel telephoto camera, whereas the 12 Pro+ model comes with a much better 64-megapixel telephoto camera.

Another key difference between the two mid-range phones is the chipset. The Realme 12 Pro is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, while the 12 Pro+ has a better Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU inside.

As far as memory goes, there’s plenty to choose from, as Realme has decided to cover all price points with its mid-range handsets. The company’s 12 Pro series is expected to launch in multiple variants including 8/128GB, 8/256GB, and 12/256GB.

No word on the price at the moment, but we do know they will ship with Realme UI 5-based Android 13. Both mid-range phones will eventually be available globally, but don’t expect these to arrive in the United States.

