Honor’s pricey Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design foldable phone goes official

@cosminvasile
Honor’s pricey Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design foldable phone goes official
Honor announced last year its collaboration with Porsche, and one the results of the partnership is the Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design, a unique foldable smartphone that’s going to cost a small fortune.

Featuring the same hardware as the “regular” Magic V2, the Porsche Design model comes in just one version that packs 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal memory. But that’s quite understandable considering this isn’t really a mass-market product.

The main difference is, of course, the design. This special Magic V2 features Porsche’s Flyline signature. Also, it’s only available in one color called “Porsche Agate Grey.”



According to Honor, the phone’s body features sports car fiberglass, but these might be just marketing words. Regardless, the Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design does look different than other foldable phones, and in a good way.

The Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design measures 156.7 x 74 x 9.9mm folded and 156.7 x 145.4 x 4.7mm unfolded. It also weighs about 234g with the battery included.

It comes with a 7.92-inch (2344 x 2156 pixels) inner display and a 6.43-inch (2376 x 1060 pixels) external screen. Both are OLED and feature 120Hz refresh rate.

Unfortunately, Honor’s new flagship doesn’t come with Qualcomm’s latest chipset. Instead, the Chinese company decided to include the previous generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

On top of that, the phone doesn’t come with the latest version of Android. Honor confirmed the Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design ships with MagicOS 7.2, which is based on Android 13.

As far as the camera goes, this one comes with the same triple camera configuration as the “vanilla” Magic V2, which consists of 50-megapixel wide, 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and 20-megpaixel telephoto cameras.



The new Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, which supports the company’s 66WW SuperCharge technology.

For the time being, the Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design is only available for purchase in China for the equivalent of €2.050 / $2,250. This is an expensive phone, but so are many of the other foldable flagships.
